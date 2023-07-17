The Phoenix Suns Have Officially Signed Bol Bol To A Contract

(CTN News) – Bol Bol has been signed to a one-year guaranteed contract by the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Additionally, the Phoenix Suns will receive three future second-round picks from the Magic in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick swap.

Wojnarowski reports that the Suns also traded Cameron Payne and a future second-round draft pick to the Spurs in order to free up a roster spot and save money.

Now, Jordan Goodwin will serve as the Phoenix Suns’ backup point guard.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reports that the Phoenix Suns will save $26.4 million in luxury taxes by moving on from Payne, as well as create a $6.5 million trade exception.

As soon as Bol Bol was waived by the Magic on July 4, there have been rumors that he would join the Suns for the past almost two weeks.

It is now time to act, now that the time has come. The Phoenix Suns will have 11 minimum contracts behind their four star players when he signs with the team when he officially signs.

In our Phoenix Suns previous article on Bol, we stated:

Since he was a student in high school, 7-foot-2, 220-pound Bol has been an intriguing prospect.

Bol was selected by Miami with the 44th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft following an injury-riddled freshman season at Oregon. While playing for the Nuggets for his first three seasons, he appeared in only 53 games and averaged less than 10 minutes per game.

During Bol’s first and only season with the Magic, he appeared in 70 games and started 33 of them. During the year, he averaged 9.1 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, 1.0 assists per game, 1.2 boards per game, and 0.4 steals per game in 21.5 minutes per game.

Bol now has a longtime shooter in Kevin Durant to mentor him and assist him in improving his ability to shoot. His career three-point percentage has been 29.3%, but his two-point percentage has been 61.5%.

Bol has the potential to develop into a capable rim protector off the bench behind Ayton. He may have the opportunity to play his way ahead of recently signed center Drew Eubanks.

It should be noted, however, that he will also have to compete for minutes with Chimezie Metu. It is also possible that the Phoenix Suns may play Bol at the four position if his shooting improves.

The Bol project does come with a number of questions, however. In a season in which they are attempting to win a championship, the Suns take on the risk of having a raw prospect on their roster.

Payne’s trade to the Suns results in Bol becoming the 15th player on the team’s roster.

SEE ALSO:

Rory McIlroy Wins Scottish Open With Birdie-Birdie Finish