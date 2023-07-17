Rory McIlroy Wins Scottish Open With Birdie-Birdie Finish

(CTN News) – Nothing will convince Rory McIlroy that he can end a nine-year wait for major championship No 5, which begins on Thursday at Royal Liverpool.

With cheers still reverberating around his head, the Northern Irishman crosses the border for the Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy won the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club with one of his most stunning finishes. The bigger picture, however, could not be ignored. The call of Hoylake is loud and clear.

“It feels incredible,” Rory McIlroy said. “It’s been a long six months since I won in Dubai. My chances have been endless, and hopefully this win breaks the seal, especially going into next week.

“I don’t think it proves anything. In my career, I don’t feel the need to prove anything, but it’s satisfying to know that I can still do it. I appreciate the validation. It’s great to rack up top fives and top tens, but it’s even better to head away with a trophy. That’s a great shot of confidence.”

McIlroy has won the Open, Irish Open, and Scottish Open for the first time in his professional career. Only Phil Mickelson has won the Scottish Open and Open back-to-back in 2013.

“The national titles are pretty special, especially when you see the list of winners on the trophy,” said Rory McIlroy, who also won the Canadian, US, and Australian Opens. It’s nice to add my name to this one.”

Classic Rory McIlroy theatre concluded the show in East Lothian.

At the start of round four, Tom Kim held a one-stroke lead over the world No 3.

His 64 and 14-under-par total were notable for an outrageous three-wood approach from 213 yards to the last, which finished within 4ft of the cup.

To force a playoff, McIlroy had to play his closing three holes in one under. At the par-five 16th, the 34-year-old failed to capitalize, giving MacIntyre an advantage. After hitting his second to within 5 feet of the penultimate hole, McIlroy converted for a birdie.

Having found the bottom of the cup with a beautifully flighted two-iron, McIlroy roared with delight. Further drama was added by Rory McIlroy long wait to putt after Kim requested a ruling over wind moving his ball. At Hoylake, the R&A must be praying for a denouement.

After the dust settled, McIlroy apologized to MacIntyre. McIlroy, who earned $1.57m (£1.2m), said if he can shoot 64 like today, he can do anything. The 26-year-old left-hander from Oban would have cherished success in his national open. Despite narrow defeat, MacIntyre did not give up.

Upon the release of Monday’s rankings, he will leap into the automatic qualifying places for the Ryder Cup.

He said he was proud of himself. I play sports for that reason. I’ll play the Scottish Open forever. I’ve dreamed of winning it since I watched it at home. When I birdied 18, I thought this might be it. It’s not my time yet, but I’ve got plenty of time.

I wasn’t even close at the start of the day. Even though I wasn’t in touching distance of the trophy, I put in a good performance. The world’s best golfer, Rory McIlroy, showed why today. My hat is off to him.”

In addition to David Lingmerth and Nicolai Hjgaard earning late Open berths, An Byeong-hun also completed a race at Renaissance and earned a late Open spot. His twin brother, Rasmus, was already in the field.

