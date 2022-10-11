(CTN News) – The forced fumble caused by Pete Werner interrupted Seattle’s momentum and helped position the New Orleans Saints to score a touchdown that gave them the lead.

New Orleans’ 39-32 Pete Werner‘s victory over Seattle on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome wasn’t nearly as deflating as it could have been in the last 30 seconds of the first half.

On first-and-20 from the Seattle 49, quarterback Andy Dalton completed a short pass up the middle to running back Alvin Kamara, and Kamara gained 10 yards, which, at the very least, would have helped Wil Lutz to make a field goal and increase the Saints’ 17-13 lead.

After Kamara fumbled, Pete Werner Seattle recovered at the 43 and returned it seven yards to midfield with 20 seconds left, and three plays later, they popped the Saints for a 35-yard touchdown pass to lead 19-17 at halftime.

Since the Seahawks would kick off in the second half, they could capitalize on the momentum. However, Pete Werner, a Saints linebacker, happened.

After taking the kickoff in the second half, Seattle returned it 21 yards to its own 23-yard line. The Seahawks opened with a play that looked fairly routine, Geno Smith completing a pass of 8 yards to receiver D.K. Matthews.

When safety Justin Evans held up Metcalf during the tackle, Werner torpedoed in from the left side and unloaded on him.

As a result of the hammering, the ball was dislodged before Metcalf’s elbow hit the ground, and defensive tackle David Onyemata pounced on the loose ball at the 31. After officials reviewed the ruling, Werner’s second forced fumble of the season was upheld.

Six plays later, Dalton connected with rookie receiver Chris Olave on a 16-yard touchdown pass that gave the Saints a 24-19 lead with 12:03 remaining. The catch resulted in Olave being taken from the game after he sustained a concussion.

New Orleans gained an extra possession as a result of Werner’s efforts. As a result of the touchdown, the Saints were able to extinguish the momentum Seattle had gained going into halftime.

