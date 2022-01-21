Sports
Naomi Osaka is Eliminated in the 3rd Round at the Australian Open
In the ongoing Australian Open 2022, defending champion Naomi Osaka lost to American tennis player Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the third round. The match was tough for both players, but Anisimova did well to hold off Osaka. Anisimova played some wonderful shots as she defeated one of the toughest opponents in her career.
Osaka managed only five aces compared to 11 by Anisimova. The American had the advantage on second serves, winning 77% of her points. Osaka’s inability to perform at her best is understandable given that she has been away from tennis for so long. Osaka hadn’t played competitive tennis for over five months when she entered the Australian Open 2022.
Must Read: Naomi Osaka Parents Have Supported Her Since Day 1—Mee
Anisimova calls Osaka an ‘absolute champion’
Anisimova said she was ‘speechless’ after the match and that she loves playing in Australia. After that, she said that she knew she needed to be her best for this match. Next, she praised Naomi Osaka and said that winning is a ‘huge bonus’ since she is here to have fun.
Also Check:
Naomi Osaka Wins Best Athlete in Women’s Sports at 2021 ESPY
Olympics 2021: First Gold Given, Plus Updates From All the Action
Must Read: USNIB