Naomi Osaka is Eliminated in the 3rd Round at the Australian Open
Frodon won't be given a Second Crack at the Cheltenham Gold Cup

Live updates: Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat

Manchester United Beat Brentford 1-3 in Premier League Table

Watch Bucks vs. Grizzlies Live: TV Channel, NBA Live Stream Info, Start time

NASCAR News: Busch In Tulsa Shootout, Predicting Who Wins NASCAR Cup Series, More

Robert Lewandowski Crowned Fifa Best Player of the Year

Hornets vs. Knicks: TV Channels, Time, NBA Live Streaming

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: TV Channel, Live Stream, and More

Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid LIVE! Watch the Supercopa Match Online, Plus Today's Latest Scores

Published

26 mins ago

on

Naomi Osaka

In the ongoing Australian Open 2022, defending champion Naomi Osaka lost to American tennis player Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the third round. The match was tough for both players, but Anisimova did well to hold off Osaka. Anisimova played some wonderful shots as she defeated one of the toughest opponents in her career.

Osaka managed only five aces compared to 11 by Anisimova. The American had the advantage on second serves, winning 77% of her points. Osaka’s inability to perform at her best is understandable given that she has been away from tennis for so long. Osaka hadn’t played competitive tennis for over five months when she entered the Australian Open 2022.

Must Read: Naomi Osaka Parents Have Supported Her Since Day 1—Mee

Anisimova calls Osaka an ‘absolute champion’

Anisimova said she was ‘speechless’ after the match and that she loves playing in Australia. After that, she said that she knew she needed to be her best for this match. Next, she praised Naomi Osaka and said that winning is a ‘huge bonus’ since she is here to have fun.

  “I’m speechless. I absolutely love playing in Melbourne. It’s so fun. I can’t stop smiling even when I should be serious. I can’t help but laugh at some of the things you say to me. Naomi is always going to be playing well. She’s an absolute champion. I knew I had to step up my game and be aggressive in the second set. I’m grateful that I played so well today and got this win, it means a lot to me.
Anisimova will face world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round. Barty defeated Italy’s Camila Giorgi without losing a sweat as she won 6-2, 6-3. It will be a tough match for the No. 1 seed, but she is the favorite to move on.

Naomi Osaka Wins Best Athlete in Women’s Sports at 2021 ESPY

Olympics 2021: First Gold Given, Plus Updates From All the Action

Must Read: USNIB

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

