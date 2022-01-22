Next Two Mission Impossible Delayed Again Due to the Covid Pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tom Cruise’s next two Mission Impossible films have been delayed again. The release of Mission: Impossible 7 has been pushed back from September 2022 to 14 July 2023 by Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

A new date has also been set for the eighth film, which is now scheduled to be released on 28 July 2024 instead of July 2023.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance said in a joint statement: “After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone the release of Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 due to the ongoing pandemic.”

“We are looking forward to providing moviegoers with an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

As a result of the pandemic, Cruise’s film, in which he plays globe-trotting secret agent Ethan Hunt, has faced difficulties and suffered several delays.

Filming for the seventh film began in Venice, Italy, in February 2020, but was halted due to the spread of Coronavirus.

After it was moved to the UK, production was stopped twice because of the pandemic, most recently in June 2021 after the cast and crew tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest installment in the $3.5bn (£2.6bn) franchise was originally set for release in 2022 but has been pushed back to September 2023 amid a spike in Coronavirus cases in the US due to the Delta variant.

More about Mission Impossible 7 and 8

The American action spy films, written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will star a number of prominent actors, including Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Esai Morales as the film’s lead villain, and Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge.

