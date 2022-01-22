Connect with us

Hollywood News Trending News

Next Two Mission Impossible Delayed Again Due to the Covid Pandemic
Advertisement

Hollywood News Trending News

The Batman is Set To be The Longest Batman Film Ever Made, Check Its Runtime

Hollywood News Trending News

'Eternals' Breaks Record for Biggest MCU Film on Disney+ After Its Release

Hollywood News Trending News

Watch 'After' Movies In Chronological Order Of Timeline

Hollywood News News Trending News

Moonfall to Debut in IMAX: Makers Unveiled a Special Poster

Hollywood News Trending News

Scream 5: Who Dies? A list of Each Character's Demise

Hollywood News Trending News

Watch Scream 5: Will the New Slasher Sequel Stream or be in Theaters?

Hollywood News Trending News

"Big" Marvel Characters Were Cut From Spider-Man: No Way Home

Hollywood News Trending News

Eternals 2 Release Date, Cast, and Here's Everything You Should Know

Hollywood News Trending News

Mission Impossible 7 Release Date, Cast & Trailer

Hollywood News

Next Two Mission Impossible Delayed Again Due to the Covid Pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

Mission Impossible

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tom Cruise’s next two Mission Impossible films have been delayed again. The release of Mission: Impossible 7 has been pushed back from September 2022 to 14 July 2023 by Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

A new date has also been set for the eighth film, which is now scheduled to be released on 28 July 2024 instead of July 2023.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance said in a joint statement: “After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone the release of Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 due to the ongoing pandemic.”

“We are looking forward to providing moviegoers with an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

Must Read: Ozark Season 4 Release Date And Time: Where You Can Watch

COVID is constantly disrupted

As a result of the pandemic, Cruise’s film, in which he plays globe-trotting secret agent Ethan Hunt, has faced difficulties and suffered several delays.

Filming for the seventh film began in Venice, Italy, in February 2020, but was halted due to the spread of Coronavirus.

After it was moved to the UK, production was stopped twice because of the pandemic, most recently in June 2021 after the cast and crew tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest installment in the $3.5bn (£2.6bn) franchise was originally set for release in 2022 but has been pushed back to September 2023 amid a spike in Coronavirus cases in the US due to the Delta variant.

Mission Impossible

Mission Impossible

More about Mission Impossible 7 and 8

The American action spy films, written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will star a number of prominent actors, including Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Esai Morales as the film’s lead villain, and Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge.

Also Check:

Stimulus Check Update: More Checks Sent to Some People;

Prayuth Weary of Government Mission on Chiangrai’s Mekong

Must Visit: USNIB

 

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?