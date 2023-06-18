Connect with us

News Sports

ONE Championship Referee "Pao Pom" Found Dead in Bangkok
Advertisement

News World News

American Heather Mack Who Murdered Mother in Bali Pleads Guilty

Crime News Regional News

Top Police Chief Investigated Over US$4 Million Extortion Allegation

Ukraine War News

President Vladimir Putin Confirms 1st Russian Batch Of Tactical Nuclear Weapons In Belarus

Lifestyles News

Father's Day 2023: Origin, The Significance & How It Is Celebrated Worldwide

News

U.S. Senate Appointed 'Nusrat Choudhury' As The First Muslim Woman To Be Federal Judge

Business News

Thailand's 2nd CISW Top Wellness World Summit 2023: Tickets, Registration, And Contact Details

News Asia News

Leela Row Dayal Became The First Indian Woman To Win A Match At Wimbledon

News Ukraine War

Ukraine's Counteroffensive Against Russian Forces Remains Stalled - What Happened So Far

News

Thailand Turns To Pakistan To Check China’s ‘Reversed Engineered’ Submarines

News

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Uganda Officials Over Controversial Anti-LGBTQ Law

Crime News Northern Thailand

Authorities Seize 80 Kilograms of Opium in Northern Thailand

News Entertainment News Asia

World's Largest Indoor Harry Potter Theme Park Opens in Japan

Business News

Thai Stock Market Remains Under Pressure From Domestic Political Uncertainties

News

Thailand Ministry of Treasury Extends Diesel Tax Cut for Two More Months

Learning News

Expanding Your Thai Business to the US: A Quick Guide

News News Asia

China’s Growing Influence on Myanmar's Generals

News World News

Boat Illegally Transporting Migrants Sinks, 78 Confirmed Dead

News

Google Doodle Shares Remind Pakistan About its General Elections Due this Year

News News Asia

Fighting in Myanmar's Shan State Leaves 26 Civilians, Including Six Children Dead

News

ONE Championship Referee “Pao Pom” Found Dead in Bangkok

Published

4 seconds ago

on

ONE Championship Referee Pao Pom Found Dead in Bangkok

Watcharin “Pao Pom”Ratchanipon, a well-known ONE Championship MMA Muay Thai referee, was found dead in his condominium in Bangkok’s Bangkapi neighbourhood on Friday night (June 16) from a gunshot wound on his right temple, according to Lat Phrao Police Station.

Watcharin was known as “Pao Pom” among Muay Thai fans since he was the only Thai national referee in the international Muay Thai events ONE Championship and ONE Lumpinee.

According to police, they discovered a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun near his right arm and no evidence of a break-in or struggle in the room. They suspected the 34-year-old referee committed suicide.

Watcharin "Pao Pom"Ratchanipon

When his 37-year-old wife arrived home from work around 10 p.m., she discovered his body.

She allegedly informed police that Watcharin was stressed out at work and showing signs of depression, causing him to see a psychiatrist. The marriage had a history of squabbles and physical abuse, according to reports, but she claimed her husband “had improved a lot lately.”

His body was taken to the Police General Hospital for a thorough autopsy.

Fans, combatants, and ONE Championship officials have paid respect to Paopom Watcharin on social media.

Watcharin was a former Muay Thai boxer known as “Sakchaiwat Sor Suwanpakdi” and a police sergeant. He competed in over 150 kickboxing contests before retiring from the sport at the age of 18 due to a broken arm.

ONE Championship

After earning his bachelor’s degree, he returned to the ring as a trainer before enrolling in a referee training at the Professional Boxing Association of Thailand. He became a Lumpinee Stadium certified referee in 2013 and has served there ever since.

Since the tournament’s inception in January this year, Chatri Sityodtong, chief executive officer of Singapore-based combat sports promotion ONE Championship, has chosen Watcharin as on-stage referee.

He was the sole Thai on the international referee panel.

Watcharin was highly regarded as a referee and was entrusted with officiating some of ONE Championship’s most important fights. He recently oversaw a kickboxing match between former champion and Superbon Banchamek and Tayfun Ozcan.

Watcharin has been working on ONE Championship cards since January and was the only Thai referee that the Singapore-based promotion used on a regular basis.

ONE Championship Singaporean Combat Sport

ONE Championship

 

ONE Championship is a mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion business based in Singapore. Chatri Sityodtong, an entrepreneur, launched it in 2011 with the objective of promoting Asian martial arts and exhibiting fighters from around the world. ONE Championship is widely regarded as one of the world’s largest MMA organisations, with events held in countries throughout Asia and beyond.

ONE Championship, unlike some other MMA promoters, adheres to a set of standards that prioritise safety and fair competition. They use a combination of striking, grappling, and submission methods, and they have particular rules in place to keep competitors safe. ONE Championship also places a major emphasis on martial arts values, instilling in its fighters respect, integrity, humility, discipline, and courage.

ONE Championship events include a variety of weight classes and divisions, as well as men’s and women’s competitions. They feature various combat sports, such as Muay Thai and kickboxing, in addition to MMA matches. The organisation has grown in popularity and has a large fan base in Asia and around the world.

Aside from competitions, ONE Championship has launched a number of programmes to promote martial arts and social concerns. They have launched community programmes, scholarship programmes, and gender equality and environmental sustainability initiatives. Through its initiatives, ONE Championship aspires to be a force for good and have a positive impact on society.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs