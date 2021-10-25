Manchester United Pummeled by Liverpool 5-0

Manchester United’s star Cristiano Ronaldo said the team must deliver stronger results after the trouncing by Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ronaldo said Man United fans deserve better after they were forced to suffer through a 5-0 humiliation at home.

Manchester United trailed by five goals within 50 minutes of the Premier League clash with Liverpool. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick and Naby Keita and Diogo Jota got a goal each.

Manchester United has not won in their last four matches in the premier league and Ronaldo has called on his teammates to step up their game.

Man United lined up against Liverpool with Paul Pogba benched, while Fred and Scott McTominay started in midfield behind Bruno Fernandes.

Many United fans have been calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked in the wake of another humiliating result for the Red Devils.

Man United is now seventh in the Premier League and eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

They face Tottenham next week, followed by an away game against Atalanta in the Champions League on November 2nd according to Goal.com

Chelsea ensured their stay at the top of the Premier League for another week with a hat-trick from Mason Mount in a 7-0 victory over Norwich at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had injury problems with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both missing the match. However, despite the absentees, Chelsea raced out to take an early advantage with a goal from Mason Mount.

The Blues were hardly tested and the goals against Norwich continued to mount as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James sent them into the break with a three-goal lead.

Mason Mount grabbed his third of the game to put the exclamation mark on his and Chelsea’s afternoon by completing his first hat-trick for Chelsea.