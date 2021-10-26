Will Koepka Rise to the occasion at the Masters?

Brooks Koepka has been the model of consistency at majors, but success at Augusta in the Masters has eluded the American. Koepka has won four majors over the course of his career, triumphing twice apiece in the US Open and PGA Championship.

Masters Disappointment

In his four appearances at the slams last season, he finished in the top-six in three of the competitions. However, for the only the first time in 25 appearances, Koepka missed the cut at a major tournament.

It came at Augusta in the Masters, where he flattered to deceive over the first two days, recording over-par rounds of 74 and 75 to miss out on the final two days by two strokes. He and the rest of the field could only watch as Hideki Matsuyama became the first Asian golfer to win the Green Jacket, etching his place in the history of the sport and Augusta.

He responded well to the setback, although he failed to add to his four major crowns. Koepka’s price in the the live golf odds from Betfair will be worth monitoring when he takes to the course in Georgia in April, although he does have good value on the ante-post at 18/1 to consider before the event starts.

The Damned 12th Hole

Given his consistency, Koepka is always a contender for the majors. However, for one reason or another the American has not produced his top form at Augusta. The famous course has made fools out of great players in the past. Even his compatriot Jordan Spieth is still recovering from the shock of his collapse at the Masters in 2016 when he appeared to be closing in on his second Green Jacket in a row and a charge towards becoming an all-time great.

The 12th hole tormented Spieth as it did Koepka in 2019. Koepka was on the charge at 11-under level with Tiger Woods and in contention for the crown. However, he sent his iron into the water and emerged with a double-bogey that sent him off the pace.

Koepka recovered at the 13th with a brilliant eagle, but he was unable to build from that point onwards as Woods held his nerve to win the Green Jacket. His effort in 2020 was solid as the American placed in tied-seventh, but he could not muster a challenge of Dustin Johnson over the course of the four days.

Bouncing Back

Koepka looked rusty in 2021 after missing the tournament of the 2020 campaign due to injury. His performance was the Masters was a complete outlier to his form in the final three competitions of 2021, narrowly missing out on a third PGA Championship.

The 31-year-old was solid at the Ryder Cup, winning two out of his four matches as the USA romped to a dominant victory. Koepka has a solid grounding ahead of his return to Augusta in 2021. There are no excuses for another underwhelming outing. There will be a level of expectation for the American to rise to the challenge and put forward a strong effort to claim his first Green Jacket.

