Live: Brazil and Argentina Battle it Out for the Copa America Final
Published

8 seconds ago

on

Brazil and Argentina Battle it Out for the Copa America Final

Brazil and Argentina meet in the final of the Copa America it’s Lionel Messi against Neymar Jr at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Argentina is looking to end to a 28-year title drought.

Brazil appear to have improved from two years ago when they lifted the Copa America despite the absence of Neymar and a win this evening will represent a 10th Copa America South American title.

Should Lionel Scaloni inspire his side to victory it will be his nation’s 15th title and, crucially, drawing level with record winners Uruguay.

Scaloni insists Argentina are not out for revenge, despite a bitter ending to their semi-final two years ago when Messi accused the organizers of the tournament of favoring the Selecao, which resulted in a fine and a ban: “I don’t believe in revenge, I believe in the work we’ve done, and the project we have here.

For sure, tomorrow it will come to a conclusion, this is a final. We are playing our eternal rival and I hope it is a good game and that people can enjoy it. The world will no doubt stop to watch Copa America but there is no revenge.”

Watch Argentina vs Brazil live 2021 live

