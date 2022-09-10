Connect with us

Khamzat Chimaev Reacts To Failure To Meet Weight For His Fight With Nate Diaz At UFC 279

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

12 mins ago

on

Khamzat Chimaev

(CTN News) – After Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds at the UFC Apex gym on Friday morning in the morning, it is in jeopardy that UFC 279’s main event will take place.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Its rumored that Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz will battle for the title of UFC welterweight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday evening in front of an expected crowd of 30,000 fans. In terms of weight, Khamzat Chimaev weighed in at 178.5 pounds, which was the nontitle welterweight limit. In terms of weight, Diaz weighed 171 pounds.

In the afternoon of Friday, it became clear that the biggest fight on the pay-per-view card was very much in danger of being postponed.

Additionally, this fight was supposed to be the last one on fan-favorite Diaz’s UFC contract, and he would become a free agent at the end of the weekend if he loses this fight. In the event that Diaz, 37, does not fight on Saturday, it is unclear what will happen contractually in this scenario.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Khamzat Chimaev, 28, was a -1000 favorite over the UFC’s biggest rising stars and is one of the UFC’s most promising rising stars.

As a matter of fact, the UFC booked this fight in order to get Chimaev a fight against a big star in Diaz. It was thought that Chimaev would win it.

The past week has been quite bizarre for Chimaev. He got into a verbal altercation with middleweight Paulo Costa on Wednesday at the UFC Performance Institute, during which they exchanged words.

It was on Thursday, just before the UFC 279 news conference, that Chimaev got into a skirmish with Kevin Holland. Holland will be battling Daniel Rodriguez on the UFC 279 card.

The fight between Chimaev and Holland ended with a kick from Chimaev. It was ultimately decided not to hold the news conference.

At his weigh-in on Friday morning, Chimaev shrugged his shoulders and showed no sign of contrition for the huge loss. In a later tweet, he jokingly posted a meme that jokingly joked about losing weight.

For UFC 279, both fighters competing in the co-main event made weight. The combined weight of Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang is 170.5 pounds each.

During their 180-pound match between Holland and Rodriguez, Holland weighed 179.5 pounds and Rodriguez weighed 179 pounds.

