Chelsea Signs Potter to 5 Year Managerial Contract

Premier League club Chelsea FC announced yesterday that they have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager on a five-year contract, replacing Thomas Tuchel.

On Wednesday, Chelsea fired Tuchel after a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener.

In the Premier League last season, the London club finished third, but are sixth with 10 points after six matches, having lost to Leeds United and Southampton.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chelsea said that it was delighted to welcome Graham Potter as the club’s new coach.

He will join the club on a five-year contract to bring his progressive approach to football and innovative coaching skills.

After Frank Lampard was fired, Tuchel joined Chelsea and helped them win the Champions League. Last season, he also led them to the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles.

On Saturday, the team travels to Fulham in the Premier League to take on Fulham under Potter’s leadership.

Under his leadership, Brighton finished fourth in the table this season, winning four games, losing one, and drawing one.

Since his appointment as Brighton’s manager in May 2019, the 47-year-old has led the club to 15th, 16th and ninth places in the Premier League in each of the three seasons in which he has led the club.

Prior to joining Brighton, he managed Swansea City in the Championship.

Source: SkySports