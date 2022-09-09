Connect with us

Sports

Chelsea Signs Potter to 5 Year Managerial Contract
Advertisement

News Sports

Aaron Judge Hits His 55th Home Run And Keeps Pace With His 65th

Sports

Zurich vs. Arsenal Odds, Picks, How To Watch, Europa League Predictions

Sports

Rams vs. Bills: Schedule, Time For NFL's Thursday Night Football

Sports

Napoli vs. Liverpool Result, Highlights, And Analysis As Reds Hit For Four

Sports

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen: how to watch, stream UEFA Champions League Predictions

Sports

India Can Still Qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 Final: Here are the Details

Sports

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea: A Mislav Orsic Shock Stuns Thomas Tuchel In The UEFA Champions League

Sports

Donovan Mitchell Gets His Trade to Cleveland

Sports

2022-2023 EPL First Mid-Week Games Top Six Picks and How They Played Out

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Antony Goal, After Video Is Viewed By Fans

Sports

NFL Profiles: Darrel Williams

Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide Open With Six Touchdowns From Bryce Young

Sports

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Rafael Leao Shines As Champions Hold On

Sports

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State: Here Are Some Ways To Watch Orange Blossom Classic

Sports

Moises Caicedo Signed With Liverpool At The Last Minute

Sports

Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan Super 4 preview

Sports

Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame: Everything You Need To Know

Sports

Michigan Football Team Opens Its Season Without LT Ryan Hayes and LB Nikhai Hill-Green

Sports

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis Result: Defending Champions Remain Unbeaten In La Liga

Sports

Chelsea Signs Potter to 5 Year Managerial Contract

Avatar of CTN News

Published

18 mins ago

on

Graham Signs 5 Year Contract With Chelsea

Premier League club Chelsea FC announced yesterday that they have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager on a five-year contract, replacing Thomas Tuchel.

On Wednesday, Chelsea fired Tuchel after a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener.

In the Premier League last season, the London club finished third, but are sixth with 10 points after six matches, having lost to Leeds United and Southampton.

Chelsea said that it was delighted to welcome Graham Potter as the club’s new coach.

He will join the club on a five-year contract to bring his progressive approach to football and innovative coaching skills.

After Frank Lampard was fired, Tuchel joined Chelsea and helped them win the Champions League. Last season, he also led them to the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles.

On Saturday, the team travels to Fulham in the Premier League to take on Fulham under Potter’s leadership.

Under his leadership, Brighton finished fourth in the table this season, winning four games, losing one, and drawing one.

Since his appointment as Brighton’s manager in May 2019, the 47-year-old has led the club to 15th, 16th and ninth places in the Premier League in each of the three seasons in which he has led the club.

Prior to joining Brighton, he managed Swansea City in the Championship.

Source: SkySports

Napoli vs. Liverpool Result, Highlights, And Analysis As Reds Hit For Four
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด