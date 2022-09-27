Connect with us

Sports

Jimmie Johnson Will Retire From Full-Time Competition In Motorsport And NASCAR
Advertisement

Sports

Eliud Kipchoge, Professional Long-Distance Runner Breaks The Marathon World Record

Sports

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Buckeyes Score Early And Often, Bury Wisconsin 52-21

Sports

Colts vs. Chiefs: What Time Does The Game Air On TV Today? And How To Watch

Sports

Commanders vs. Eagles: When, Where, And How To Watch

Sports

Justin Herbert Urged By Chargers To Take 'Long View' Before Playing With Rib Injury

Sports

Thailand Won a Five-Set Thriller Against Turkey in the Women's World Volleyball Championship

Sports

Tennessee Football vs. Florida: Highlights of Tennessee's 38-33 Win Over Florida

Sports

Clemson Football, DJ Uiagalelei Would Enjoy Wake Forest's Injury Report

Sports

Apple TV Plus - Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees, Cardinals vs. Dodgers For Free

Sports

The Laver Cup Court Was Set On Fire By A Protester Before A match

Sports

Home of the Champions: Top Horse Stables in the World

Sports

Is the World About to See the Revival Of the Most Supported Football Club on the Planet?

Sports

2022 Presidents Cup Is Back In Action After A Three-Year Hiatus

Sports

England vs Pakistan - Babar and Rizwan Partnership helps Pakistan 10-wickets win

Sports

Ime Udoka Faces A Significant Suspension If He Continues Coaching For The Celtics

Sports

Thailand Enters the T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Playoffs With A Win Over PNG

Sports

Jalen Hill, At 22, Passed Away Early Wednesday Morning, UCLA Confirmed

Sports

Aaron Judge's 60th Home Run Catcher Might Be The Purest Baseball Fan Alive

Sports

Von Miller haircut for free, he carefully considered every aspect of his haircut

Sports

Jimmie Johnson Will Retire From Full-Time Competition In Motorsport And NASCAR

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Jimmie Johnson

(CTN News) – Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he was retiring from full-time competition. However, Johnson did make the jump from NASCAR to IndyCar this year, so he may pursue some “bucket list events.”

In December, the 47-year-old American announced that he would be competing in the full 2022 IndyCar season. Jimmie Johnson achieved his best finish of fifth at the Grand Prix of Iowa in July, where he competed for the first time.

Racing legend Jimmie Johnson, 47, Has Retired From Full-Time Racing

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, is retiring from full-time racing and focusing on spending more time with his family.

It will be interesting to see what opportunities are there and begin making a calendar.” Sponsor Carvana has already said it will support Johnson in whatever racing he pursues.

Before finalizing his decision to scale back, Jimmie Johnson spent two weeks with Ganassi teammates Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. The AP quoted him as saying he didn’t need the time to think about the future.

Having experienced so much and then trying to make a decision has been interesting, Jimmie Johnson said. There is a lot of life planning going on with the kids. We have always had the idea of living abroad for a while.

We love Colorado and want to spend more time there, and there’s so much swirling personally and professionally that I just wanted to take a little time and make the decision on the basis of not just a positive or negative experience on the track.”

Related CTN News:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop