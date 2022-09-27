Jimmie Johnson Will Retire From Full-Time Competition In Motorsport And NASCAR

(CTN News) – Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he was retiring from full-time competition. However, Johnson did make the jump from NASCAR to IndyCar this year, so he may pursue some “bucket list events.”

In December, the 47-year-old American announced that he would be competing in the full 2022 IndyCar season. Jimmie Johnson achieved his best finish of fifth at the Grand Prix of Iowa in July, where he competed for the first time.

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, is retiring from full-time racing and focusing on spending more time with his family.

It will be interesting to see what opportunities are there and begin making a calendar.” Sponsor Carvana has already said it will support Johnson in whatever racing he pursues.

Before finalizing his decision to scale back, Jimmie Johnson spent two weeks with Ganassi teammates Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. The AP quoted him as saying he didn’t need the time to think about the future.

Having experienced so much and then trying to make a decision has been interesting, Jimmie Johnson said. There is a lot of life planning going on with the kids. We have always had the idea of living abroad for a while.

We love Colorado and want to spend more time there, and there’s so much swirling personally and professionally that I just wanted to take a little time and make the decision on the basis of not just a positive or negative experience on the track.”

