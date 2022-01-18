Connect with us

Hornets vs. Knicks: TV Channels, Time, NBA Live Streaming
Published

1 hour ago

on

Hornets vs. Knicks

Table of Contents (Quick Navigation)

What You Need to Know

Charlotte Hornets are looking to improve their defence that has allowed an average of 115.49 points per game this season. The team will face the New York Knicks at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday at Madison Square Garden after having had a couple of days off. As they enter the game, the Knicks will be strutting after a victory, while the Hornets will be stumbling.

In Friday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic, Charlotte came up short, losing 116-109. In addition to losing by 11 points, Charlotte had been favoured entering the game. Point guard LaMelo Ball scored 23 points and dished out eight assists in Charlotte’s loss.

On Saturday, the New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 117-108. The victory was made possible by several key players, and it was point guard Alec Burks who led the way with 17 points and eight assists as well as nine rebounds.

During the teams’ previous meeting in November, the Hornets defeated the Knicks 104-96. As Charlotte won’t have a home-court advantage, the rematch might be a little tougher for the squad. Let’s see how the change in venue affects the outcome.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 1 p.m. ET
  • At: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York
  • TV: NBATV
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick ’em.

