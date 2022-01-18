Robert Lewandowski Crowned Fifa Best Player of the Year

As Fifa’s Best Men’s Player of the Year, Robert Lewandowski of BAYERN MUNICH has been named.

In winning the title, the 33-year-old got the better of Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

Fifa once again rewarded Lewandowski‘s goal-scoring exploits after Messi won the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

The Poland international scored more goals than any other player in 2021.

Also Check:

Former Dortmund star, who has retained the award he won last season, has scored 34 goals from 27 games this season.

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy won the Best Men’s Goalkeeper award after starring in the club’s Champions League triumph last season.

Having only joined the Carabao Cup finalists in September 2020, it caps a fantastic start to his career in West London.

Although he did not make the Best Men’s Team as he was overlooked in favor of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who helped Italy win Euro 2020.

He was however left out of the starting XI along with teammates Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.

After leading Chelsea to their second European Cup, Mendel’s coach won the Best Men’s Coach award ahead of Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini.

The Blues were also rewarded after Emma Hayes won the Best Women’s Coach award.

Also Check:

Last season, Erik Lamela of Sevilla won the Puskas Award after scoring a rabona goal in Tottenham’s North London derby defeat against Arsenal.

Jamie Redknapp called the goal “one of the most impressive goals ever scored in the Premier League” after Argentina’s ace fired low into the bottom corner.

As Lamela appeared on the screen, she said: “Thank you so much. This is an honour.”.

The goal was special, but I didn’t realize how special it was at the time. All I did was kick it and run.”

Cristiano Ronaldo also received a surprise Fifa Special Award for breaking the world international scoring record.

The Manchester United player called it an excellent goal. Having surpassed the previous record of 109 points is a dream come true for me. Currently, I’m six points ahead of the previous record.

Being the top scorer in history is a remarkable achievement, and I am so proud to receive this award from an organization I greatly respect.”

“I’m still passionate about the game,” he said. “I don’t just play for goal scoring, but also for entertainment.”

“Even though I’m 37 soon, I still enjoy training and my motivation is still there. Since I was 18, I have worked hard and continue to do so. Hopefully, I will continue playing for four or five more years.”