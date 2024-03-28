Free Agent Dak Prescott’s Top 7 Landing Spots In 2025: Dallas Cowboys

(CTN News) – Despite the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott’s “mutual decision” not to enter contract negotiations, many are still puzzled by his decision to join his head coach and others in a “lame duck” season.

Considering Dak Prescott’s monster cap hit of $55 million, the Cowboys are severely limiting their ability to improve the roster – which may have been the goal all along.

Consequently, Prescott will be playing for a new contract in 2024, and there is every chance that Dak will hit the free agent market and that the Cowboys will be in the market for a new quarterback.

However, by not negotiating Dak Prescott’s contract, have the Cowboys gained any leverage over him? How would you describe it? Now let’s take a closer look.

The idea of Dak Prescott walking out the door after just one season,

A Cowboys fan’s nightmare is swallowing his massive cap hit. However, is the organization calling Dak’s bluff on negotiations?

It is possible. Nevertheless, should Prescott decide to walk to free agency in 2025, will there be a large market for him?

Will the Steelers continue to experiment with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields after this season? How do the Seattle Seahawks plan to utilize Geno Smith and Sam Howell in the long term? How about the Los Angeles Raiders or Denver Broncos? If Will Levis is unable to fulfill his promise in Tennessee, what will happen? Could Dak return to the Saints? What is the plan in Minnesota?

In addition, how much would the New York Giants love to try to beat Dallas with Dak on their side if they do not draft a quarterback?

It appears that Prescott will have a choice of 31 NFL teams to choose from in the upcoming offseason.

As the Cowboys appear to be headed towards a rebuild in 2025, the situation is far from ideal. If you are a regular follower of our own Mike Fisher, who has been expressing this opinion for weeks, you know that this is nothing new. Please refer to “Blow It Up!” for more details.

In the 2024 season, Dak Prescott will again bet on himself, and considering his performance in last year’s Pro Bowl, in which he finished second in MVP voting, it’s hard to blame him. we believe that he seeks an annual percentage yield of $60 million.

There may be a reason why the grass isn’t always greener for Dallas and Dak before they can truly move on.

SEE ALSO:

Shohei Ohtani Says He Never Bets On Sports, But Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Lied