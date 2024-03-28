Connect with us

Sports

Free Agent Dak Prescott's Top 7 Landing Spots In 2025: Dallas Cowboys
Advertisement

Sports

Shohei Ohtani Says He Never Bets On Sports, But Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Lied

Sports

Donte DiVincenzo Hits Record 11 Tries As Knicks Beat Pistons

Sports

In Response To NFLPA Objections, The NFL Bans 'Hip-Drop' Tackles

Sports

Lakers Defeat Pacers 150-145 Behind Anthony Davis' 36 Points

Sports

Duke Rallies From 16-Point Deficit To Beat Ohio State 75-63 Thanks To Richardson

Sports

Barcelona's Joao Cancelo Rips Manchester City, Pep Guardiola For Being Ungrateful

Sports

3-Seed UConn Women's Basketball Beats 14-Seed Jackson State 86-64

Sports

Pacers Beat Warriors 123-111 Behind Haliburton And Siakam

Sports

Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leaked an Uncensored Photo Link!

Sports

Telugu Warriors Get A Boost From Babu88

Sports

March Madness Brackets Are Crushed By Kentucky's Loss To Unheralded Oakland

Sports

Government to Decide on Hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games Amid Financial Considerations

Sports

Watch Michigan State vs. Mississippi State Basketball Without Cable

Sports

Dodgers Beat Padres 5-2 In First MLB Game In South Korea With Ohtani's Rally

Sports

136-105 LA Lakers Win Over Hawks As LeBron Scores 25 And D'Angelo Russell Ties 3-Point Record

Sports

Third PSL Title For Islamabad United As They Beat Multan Sultans In A Thrilling Match

Sports

The Celtics Expected Sam Hauser To Make NBA History

Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Bids Farewell To The Ravens During His Free Agency

Sports

Chelsea Beat Leicester City In Quarter-Finals After Surviving Scare

Sports

Free Agent Dak Prescott’s Top 7 Landing Spots In 2025: Dallas Cowboys

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Free Agent Dak Prescott's Top 7 Landing Spots In 2025: Dallas Cowboys

(CTN News) – Despite the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott’s “mutual decision” not to enter contract negotiations, many are still puzzled by his decision to join his head coach and others in a “lame duck” season.

Considering Dak Prescott’s monster cap hit of $55 million, the Cowboys are severely limiting their ability to improve the roster – which may have been the goal all along.

Consequently, Prescott will be playing for a new contract in 2024, and there is every chance that Dak will hit the free agent market and that the Cowboys will be in the market for a new quarterback.

However, by not negotiating Dak Prescott’s contract, have the Cowboys gained any leverage over him? How would you describe it? Now let’s take a closer look.

The idea of Dak Prescott walking out the door after just one season,

A Cowboys fan’s nightmare is swallowing his massive cap hit. However, is the organization calling Dak’s bluff on negotiations?

It is possible. Nevertheless, should Prescott decide to walk to free agency in 2025, will there be a large market for him?

Will the Steelers continue to experiment with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields after this season? How do the Seattle Seahawks plan to utilize Geno Smith and Sam Howell in the long term? How about the Los Angeles Raiders or Denver Broncos? If Will Levis is unable to fulfill his promise in Tennessee, what will happen? Could Dak return to the Saints? What is the plan in Minnesota?

In addition, how much would the New York Giants love to try to beat Dallas with Dak on their side if they do not draft a quarterback?

It appears that Prescott will have a choice of 31 NFL teams to choose from in the upcoming offseason.

As the Cowboys appear to be headed towards a rebuild in 2025, the situation is far from ideal. If you are a regular follower of our own Mike Fisher, who has been expressing this opinion for weeks, you know that this is nothing new. Please refer to “Blow It Up!” for more details.

In the 2024 season, Dak Prescott will again bet on himself, and considering his performance in last year’s Pro Bowl, in which he finished second in MVP voting, it’s hard to blame him. we believe that he seeks an annual percentage yield of $60 million.

There may be a reason why the grass isn’t always greener for Dallas and Dak before they can truly move on.

SEE ALSO:

Shohei Ohtani Says He Never Bets On Sports, But Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Lied

Donte DiVincenzo Hits Record 11 Tries As Knicks Beat Pistons

In Response To NFLPA Objections, The NFL Bans ‘Hip-Drop’ Tackles
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies