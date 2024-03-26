In Response To NFLPA Objections, The NFL Bans ‘Hip-Drop’ Tackles

Connect with us

7 seconds ago

(CTN News) – Several sources reported on Monday that the NFL was planning to ban the “hip-drop” tackle as a result of recent events in the game.

In a unanimous vote, the owners of all 32 NFL teams approved the new rule on Monday, which prohibits players from using the swivel technique when they are tackling an opponent during a game.

When a rule is violated, the player will be penalized 15 yards, and after the violation, he or she may have to pay a fine to the league if the rule is repeated.

In a proposal to the league’s competition committee last week, it was suggested that the tackle should be penalized. According to league executive Jeff Miller, the NFL tackle has 25 times the risk of injury as a standard tackle, and was used 230 times last season, resulting in 15 players missing time with injuries.

As per the committee, those tackles are similar to horse collar tackles, which were prohibited before the 2005 season, which are regarded as similar to those tackles.

It was reported before the Super Bowl that Lloyd Howell, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, and members of the executive committee were opposed to the rule change, as they don’t believe it can be fairly enforced.

When a defender makes a hip-drop tackle, he is grabbing the NFL runner (usually with both hands) or wrapping him (usually with both arms) and then swerving or dropping his hips or lower body onto and trapping the runner’s leg below the knee, causing the runner to slip.

