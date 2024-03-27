Connect with us

Donte DiVincenzo Hits Record 11 Tries As Knicks Beat Pistons
Donte DiVincenzo Hits Record 11 Tries As Knicks Beat Pistons

(CTN News) – In a 124-99 rout of the Detroit Pistons, Donte DiVincenzo hit a franchise record 11 3-pointers and scored a career-high 40 points.

In the process, Donte DiVincenzo broke the record previously held by J.R. Smith on April 6, 2014. As a result, Evan Fournier surpassed the record on Jan. 6, 2022, by breaking it on April 6, 2014. It was Fournier’s first game for Detroit since being traded from the Knicks to the Pistons on February 8th, and it was his turn to cover DiVincenzo during the second half. DiVincenzo actually tied the record twice before hitting the milestone shot.

It was originally credited to Donte DiVincenzo for his 10th 3-pointer when he sank a shot from the corner with 5:04 left in the third quarter with a shot from the corner. However, after reviewing the shot, the basket was disallowed because Donte DiVincenzo’s foot was on the baseline. After missing his next three attempts from beyond the arc, DiVincenzo scored his 10th 3-pointer with 5:11 remaining to give the Knicks a 112-81 lead.

In the closing minutes of the game, the sixth-year guard remained in the game and missed two three-pointers before hitting the record-breaking shot after a timeout with 3:16 left on the clock. As soon as Donte DiVincenzo stepped off the court, the Madison Square Garden crowd broke into a standing ovation within 11 seconds of his departure.

Hart’s 11 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists led to Jalen Brunson’s 28 points for the Knicks (43-28), who won their sixth straight game to maintain fourth place in the Eastern Conference, one half-game behind Cleveland.

Miles McBride and Bojan Bogdanovic both had 13 points for the bench, as Precious Achiuwa had 16 rebounds and Precious Achiuwa had 16 rebounds and 16 rebounds respectively.

A double-double was posted by James Wiseman in this game as he finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons (12-60), who have lost seven consecutive games and have the worst record in the NBA.

During the second half of the game, Marcus Sasser scored a team high 24 points, while reserves Fournier (15 points) and Malachi Flynn (14 points) also scored fourteen points each.

After a 20-0 run in the Donte DiVincenzo first quarter during which five players scored within five minutes, the Knicks never looked back after that. There was never a time when New York trailed by fewer than 16 points during the final three quarters, and the deficit grew as high as 31 points during the second half.

