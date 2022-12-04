Connect with us

(CTN NEWS) – FIFA World Cup 2022The Netherlands moved into the Fifa World Cup quarterfinals with a merciless display of finishing after surviving a late scare against the United States.

Christian Pulisic’s attempt to score for the US was stopped by the legs of Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert, and the failure to capitalize on that opportunity cost the US dearly.

Memphis Depay completed a wonderful 21-pass move for Louis van Gaal’s team in the 10th minute, capping it off by turning in Denzel Dumfries’ cross in the best Dutch fashion.

The US put up a valiant fight, but they lacked a cutting edge, and they were punished similarly with the last kick of the first half, as Daley Blind came in at the ideal moment to finish another Dumfries cutback.

When Haji Wright’s bizarre deflection of Pulisic’s cross went in at the far post in the 76th minute, the US scored to give the Dutch cause for concern.

Five minutes later, though, they regained a two-goal advantage when Dumfries, the game’s playmaker, converted a volley from Blind’s cross by sidefooting it in at the far post.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Beats USA 3-1 To Reach Quarter-Finals

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Round of 16 – Netherlands v United States – Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar – December 3, 2022, Netherlands’ Jurrien Timber and Memphis Depay celebrate their third goal scored by Denzel Dumfries

Dutch March Under Van Gaal

Van Gaal has been through this process with the Netherlands before. In 2014, he led them to a World Cup semifinal in Brazil, where they lost to Argentina on penalties following a scoreless draw in Sao Paulo.

And because of his extensive experience, they cannot be underestimated in this matchup as they prepare to face either Australia or Argentina, the teams they defeated in 2014, in the semifinals, which take place on Saturday at 19:00 GMT.

The beauty of their first goal, which would have delighted the purists in their nation, was a graphic indication of their ability. No one would say that this is a typical Dutch team, but they have a sprinkling of quality in all areas.

Alongside Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk is the elite defensive leader, and both fullbacks Dumfries and Blind made significant contributions.

With Frenkie de Jong in charge of midfield, there is a serious threat from Depay, who scored his first goal of the World Cup, and Cody Gakpo, one of the tournament’s breakout stars.

The group of Dutch supporters inside Khalifa International Stadium was delighted by the performance as Van Gaal’s team advanced.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Beats USA 3-1 To Reach Quarter-Finals

The USA has failed to win all 24 World Cup matches in which they conceded the first goal of the game, losing 19 times in the process.

Pulisic’s Missed Opportunity Proves Costly

The leader of the States After the game, Christian Pulisic appeared to be in tears as he thought back on the opportunity lost in the first few seconds, which might have drastically altered the match’s outcome.

Tyler Adams’ deft delivery put Pulisic through on goal, but Dutch goalkeeper Noppert made the save with an outstretched leg. Pulisic felt he should have scored and should have.

Except for Wright’s goal, which was severely lucky, the US fell behind the Netherlands and could never get near enough.

The Dutch mercilessly exposed the left side of their defense for all three goals, and this, combined with subpar goal-scoring, caused their World Cup to end in the first round.

After they advance out of the group stages, they will have something to build on but also feel disappointed for having missed the chance.

After leaving Qatar, they will begin preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which they will co-host with Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Netherlands vs. USA 3-1 | Match Highlights

