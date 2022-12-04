FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Beats Australia 2-1 To Reach Quarter-Finals

(CTN NEWS) – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Argentina defeated Australia to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals thanks to a magical performance from Lionel Messi on his 1,000th career outing.

The 35-year-old Messi was earning his 119th cap for his nation, and they relied on his brilliance to advance to the next round and a thrilling match against the Netherlands on Friday.

ARGENTINA AND MESSI ARE MOVING ON TO THE QUARTERFINALS 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/ONOk4Td915 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

Argentina had hardly made an impression in the first half, but Messi of Paris Saint-Germain brushed in a lovely low finish to set off wild celebrations from their supporters.

The South American fans had been singing nonstop throughout the contest, and they were much happier when Julian Alvarez made up for Mat Ryan’s error by increasing their lead.

Julián Álvarez receives an ovation from the crowd as he's subbed off for Argentina 👏🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/iCZkNDThA2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

Despite providing virtually little, Australia managed to draw level with 13 minutes left when replacement Craig Goodwin’s shot got a significant deflection off Enzo Fernandez.

Aziz Behich had a chance to tie the game shortly after with a spectacular single run that saw him get past four opponents, but Lisandro Martinez’s sliding challenge prevented it as Argentina prevailed.

Magical Messi Performs In A Landmark Game

Alejandro Gomez’s wayward shot that sailed way over was the only sniff Argentina got during the 35 minutes Australia vexed them by playing deep and compactly, offering no room in behind.

However, the stadium was buzzing with anticipation every time Messi touched the ball with his left boot, and people were gasping for air.

And in his historic game, the little magician demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the best of all time, starting and executing a move that had spectators wearing blue and white jerseys dancing.

It was only a matter of time 🐐 Messi scores the first knockout stage goal of his FIFA World Cup career 👏🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/fOJiQl25Vx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

Messi’s left-wing free-kick was blocked, but Argentina recovered the ball thanks to a quick pass from Brighton’s Alexis MacAllister to Nicolas Otamendi, who set up Messi for a crisp finish into the bottom corner.

In front of his adoring fans, Messi raced off to celebrate scoring his ninth World Cup goal—his first in a knockout-stage game—and move one goal closer to Gabriel Batistuta’s Argentina record.

Then, a signature jinking run failed, much to the crowd’s delight, which erupted in “Messi, Messi, Messi” chants.

He had a chance to equalize or even outscore Batistuta in the second half, but he slipped just when it mattered, scuffing a shot straight at Ryan and firing two more off-target shots.

In his joint-most 10th World Cup appearance, Ryan, the former goalkeeper for Brighton, had a forgettable moment when he made a heavy touch off a backpass, allowing Manchester City’s Alvarez to steal in, twist, and score into an open net.

After their triumphs during the group stage, Australia was hoping to shock the world once more. With 13 minutes left, Goodwin’s 20-yard drive took a lucky deflection, giving Australia hope.

THE SOCCEROOS TAKE ONE BACK Australia responds in the 77th minute 🇦🇺😤 pic.twitter.com/gEXN2k5p6T — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

When full-back Behich launched a mad dash to evade multiple defenders, they almost forced extra time, but Martinez intervened just in time.

The Socceroos had an even greater opportunity in the 97th minute when Garang Kuol brought the ball down in the box, but Emiliano Martinez’s quick save kept his attempt from going in.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Argentina vs. Australia 2-1 | Match Highlights

