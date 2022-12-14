Dubai Super Cup Highlights As Odegaard Strikes In Arsenal’s Victory Over AC Milan

(CTN News) – In the Dubai Super Cup, Arsenal beat AC Milan 2-1, despite the narrow score line not reflecting their dominance throughout the match.

As a result of a fantastic piece Dubai Super Cup of individual skill by their skipper, Martin Dogeared, the Gunners got off to a winning start. He scored sensationally from a free-kick from the Norwegian midfielder, who is having an excellent season.

In the final minutes of the half, Mikel Arteta’s men doubled their lead as Reiss Nelson finished off a neat Gunners attack.

Vieira’s effort from outside the box came close to curling into the top-left corner as the Premier League leaders almost added a third.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Milan pulled one back through Fikayo Tomori, but the Italians were unable to complete the comeback. Tomori’s header into the bottom Dubai Super Cup corner of the goal was no match for Tonali’s delicately chipped free-kick into the box.

In the penalty shootout, Arsenal won 4-3 for a bonus point.

It will be the Gunners’ last friendly before competitive football resumes. Their title charge continues on Boxing Day when they take on West Ham again at the Emirates.

Highlights from the Dubai Super Cup: Arsenal vs AC Milan full commentary

That’s all! Despite Milan’s late push to equalize, Arsenal remain ahead. Having won two out of two in Dubai, the Gunners return to England for a final friendly before returning to competitive Dubai Super Cup football. Their title charge resumes on Boxing Day when they face West Ham, who they play at the weekend.

There are now seven minutes left to hold on to their lead.

At 86 minutes, tempers flare! Tomori debates with Marquinhos and Gabriel over a foul given to Milan. No cards are shown and the match resumes.

It’s a goal! After a little over 10 minutes, Milan pulled a goal back. In the bottom corner, Tomori heads in Tonali’s free-kick.

Gabbia is yellow carded for a challenge by Nketiah. English forward grabbed the Milan defender’s face while holding off.

Wide! 63rd minute! Arsenal created dangerous chances again. When Vieira hit it with his left foot, it kept rising over the bar because he was leaning back.

58th minute: Arsenal should add a third goal. The ball sticks under Odegaard’s feet after he Dubai Super Cup skips past two Milan players. Elneny then fires an effort from outside the box but it flies over.

53: Milan started the second half with intent, but Arsenal have since weathered that storm and are controlling the pace.

Milan kicks things off in Dubai.

They led by two goals in the first half for Arteta’s men. The Gunners’ lead was Dubai Super Cup doubled just before half-time by Nelson’s free-kick off Odegaard.

42 min: GOAL! Nelson, picked out by Vieira, doubles Arsenal’s lead. Tatarusanu couldn’t stop his shot.

34th min: Gabriel finds Tierney excellently behind Milan’s defence, but the Scotsman can’t control it.

Origi heads wide after Adli finds him well. It’s time for a water break.

21 min: GOAL! Captain strikes again. With a free-kick, Odegaard lifts the ball over the wall. Defeat for the goalkeeper!

Press has been brilliant for Milan. Saelemaekers fails to connect with his shot after winning the ball high up the pitch.

11th min: Origi scores! I tried to curl it into the top right corner, but it’s too high. Defeated Hein.

Milan are gaining ground after Arsenal’s strong start. Despite Rebic’s improvement, Arsenal’s defense has been solid so far.

Kalulu brings Lokonga down clinically in the fourth minute after he finds space down the left.

Dubai Super Cup is underway!

Kickoff is 3 minutes away: The players are on the pitch.

As many Gunners stars did not travel to Qatar, it’s a relatively strong squad today. Arteta will no doubt want a repeat of last week’s plain-sailing win over Lyon.

Milan’s team is here! 40 min. Tatarusanu (GK) — Kalulu, Tomori, Gabbia, Pobega — Tonali, Vranckx — Saelemaekers, Adli, Rebic — Origi.

45 minutes from kickoff: Milan’s team hasn’t been announced yet.

55 minutes to kickoff: Team news! XI for Arsenal vs AC Milan

In his first match for Arsenal, Eddie Nkeitah started up top. Against Lyon, he scored for the Gunners.

From left to right, Hein (GK) — White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney — Partey, Lokonga — Odegaard, Vieira, Nelson — Nketiah.

