Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea: A Mislav Orsic Shock Stuns Thomas Tuchel In The UEFA Champions League

(CTN News) – Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea: As Dinamo Zagreb triumphed over Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League, Mislav Orsic scored the only goal.

Under Thomas Tuchel, who was taking charge for the 100th time at the club, the Blues lost their third straight away game in all competitions.

As Edouard Mendy suffered a minor injury, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his Chelsea debut following his transfer from Barcelona. Kepa Arrizabalaga started in his place.

In the opening exchanges, the visitors dominated but were caught out on the break when Orsic got in behind the defense to prod a clever finish past Kepa.

As the first half progressed, the Croatian champions started to gain confidence and Arijan Ademi could have doubled their lead but Kepa saved his ferocious strike from 20 yards.

After the break, Chelsea looked to increase the pace of their play by replacing Cesar Azpilicueta with Hakim Ziyech. In the 50th minute, Aubameyang finished from close range, but the flag was raised for offside against Ben Chilwell.

Dinamo’s Stefan Ristovski almost doubled their lead with a long-range shot, while Chelsea’s Reece James struck the crossbar with a long-range shot.

For the first time under Frank Lampard since December 2020, Chelsea failed to equalize in their last three away matches.

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea: Aubameyang underwhelms

Chelsea’s team featured a notable player with Aubameyang making his first start for his newly acquired club following his transfer from Barcelona.

He was expected to provide the Blues with some much-needed purpose in the final third, but he failed to do so.

Aubameyang was clearly a different animal than his younger teammates on a night when Chelsea failed to produce much in front of goal. Before the hour mark, Aubameyang was withdrawn after failing to read crosses from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount into the middle.

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea: Chelsea lose defensive fight

In order to provide Chelsea with a physical presence at the back, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana were signed at significant expense. However, both defenders were unable to deal with the threat posed by Dinamo in attack. Chelsea’s center-back pairing was particularly challenged by Bruno Petkovic.