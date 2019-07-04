Briton Catches Worlds Largest Siamese Carp in Central Thailand

RATCHABURI – A British angler pulled in the world’s biggest Siamese carp after battling the record-breaking fish for more than an hour the Palm Tree Lagoon fishing park at Chedi Hak in Ratchaburi Province, Central Thailand.

John Harvey, 42, managed to capture the 231-lb. carp, also known as a giant carp or giant barb, after struggling for over an hour to reel in the massive Siamese carp.

“As soon as it took the bait I knew it was going to be a big fish,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“It wasn’t fighting against me too hard, it was the weight of the carp that was the real challenge.

It was like dragging a huge weight through the water.”

Harvey, a property investor who has in Pattaya, Thailand, with his girlfriend Jenny Jaikumkao, 33, for the past 14 years, said he was fraught with anxiety during the entire ordeal for fear of accidentally throwing away his prize.

“It was nerve-wracking because I didn’t want to make a mistake,” he said. “It was absolutely enormous, the pictures do not do it justice at all. It was so difficult to even get a proper grip on the fish, it was huge.”

He said: “Being a world record holder is the only claim to fame I’ll ever have – I’ve been showing everyone the pictures of the fish since I caught it.”

“I’m just a casual angler so really I felt sorry for some of the other anglers in the area who spend much more money and don’t catch fish anywhere near that size.”

Siamese carp are the biggest species of carp in the world and they are found naturally in river basins in Asia.

By By Henry Holloway

Daily Star