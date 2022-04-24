Powerball & Powerball Plus Winning Numbers For April 23, 2022

(CTN News) – Powerball and Powerball plus are two of the most popular lotteries in South Africa. The National Lottery is run by ITHUBA Holdings. Lotteries like this one can be played by players 18 years and older. Due to its high payouts, Powerball has steadily gained popularity in South Africa. The lotteries are held every Tuesday and Friday at 9 p.m.

Powerball and Powerball Plus Lottery winning numbers for April 23, 2022

At 9:00 p.m. SAST on April 23, 2022, the Powerball and Powerball Plus winning numbers and results will be announced. Please check back soon. The jackpot for this Powerball lottery is approximately R 137 million. Powerball Plus has a smaller jackpot prize than Powerball. Powerball Plus lottery’s jackpot prize is estimated at R 9 million.

Powerball and Powerball Plus previous winning numbers

The last Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery was held on April 22. This lottery was also held at 9:00 pm. Powerball lottery numbers were 13, 20, 30, 38, and 42. The bonus number was 9. The next jackpot prize is estimated at R 30 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball Plus lottery were 04, 07, 19, 31, 46. The lucky bonus number was 1. This lottery was estimated to have a rollover of R 50 million.

How to play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery game

The Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries are held every Tuesday and Friday.

Both of these lotteries are pretty easy to play. A player will need to pay R 5 per board or play.

In the Powerball lottery, you choose five main numbers from a series of one to 45.

You need to pick one Powerball number from a series of one to 20 numbers.

Your prize depends on how many of your main numbers match the winning numbers. The prizes are higher if your Powerball number matches the winning Powerball number. In order to win the top prize, all five main numbers must be matched with the Powerball number.

Powerball Plus works exactly like Powerball.

The player must purchase an additional R 2.5 with his/her Powerball Plus board ticket in order to participate in the Powerball Plus lottery. However, the price of this Powerball plus lottery is generally lower than the Powerball lottery.

