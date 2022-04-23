Wordle #308 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For April 23, 2022

Wordle 308 answer for April 23: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle today’s Wordle on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

General Wordle tips and tricks…

You should not use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

Try to use a couple of vowels in your first guess, especially ‘A’ and ‘E’.

If you don’t know what the answer is, don’t use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’.

I would recommend starting with ‘RAISE’, followed by ‘TOUCH’ as a close second guess.

Here are the daily hints provided by Express Online…

Wordle 308 hints and clues for April 23…

Wordle 308 begins with the letter O. There are three vowels in wordle 308! Popeye fans will enjoy this one.

WORDLE 308 ANSWER FOR APRIL 23, 2022

Today’s Wordle (Wordle 308, April 23) is OLIVE, which is a small fruit with a hard stone and bitter flesh. It has even been used to describe a pale shade of green.

