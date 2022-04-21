Powerball Winning Numbers For April 20, 2022: Jackpot $370 Million

(CTN News) – After no one matched all six numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot has climbed to about $370 million, according to the Powerball website. There will be a cash payout of $222.8 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

In comparison to the Top 10 Powerball jackpot, the prize money is still quite small. Powerball 18 and the numbers 8 – 33 – 55 – 59 – 62 were drawn on Monday, April 18, 2022. This was a 2x Powerplay.

Since Valentine’s Day, when a Connecticut player won $185.3 million, the Powerball has not been won. There are three chances each week to win the Powerball: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Powerball winning numbers for April 20, 2022

Is today your lucky day?

The Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 20, 2022, are:

20 – 30 – 45 – 55 – 56 and Powerball 14

Powerplay was 2x

The estimated jackpot was $370 million with a cash option of $222.8 million, according to the Powerball website.

Powerball lottery previous winning numbers and Winners



The last lottery draw was held on Monday at its usual time.

The last Powerball drawing occurred on April 18, 2022, at 10:59 pm ET. With the 2X Power Play, the winning numbers were 08, 33, 55, 59, 62, and 18. In addition, the Double Play numbers were 17, 29, 66, 65, 12, 07. A $348 million jackpot was estimated for this lottery. On April 20, 2022, the Jackpot prize is estimated at $370 million.

Visit the Powerball Winners page to see how many people won at least some prizes in previous Powerball drawings.

How to Play Powerball

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries are held.

They are both easy to play. Each board or play costs R 5.

The Powerball lottery requires you to pick five main numbers from a series of one to 45 numbers.

Next, choose one Powerball number from a range of one to 20.

Your prize is based on how many of your main numbers match the winning numbers. Your Powerball number will also increase your chances of winning if it matches the winning Powerball number. Matching all five main numbers as well as the Powerball number will win the top prize.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee

$768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin

$758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts

$730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland

$699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California

$687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York

$632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin

$590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida

$587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri

$564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

