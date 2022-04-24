Powerball R94million Plus winner Claims Their Prize,but Wants Privacy

Durban: a winner of the R94, 446,937 million Powerball Plus jackpot was on hand to claim their prize.

However, no further information has been provided regarding the case.

Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of the National Lottery Ithuba, commented on the matter: “As per the player’s request and as per our mandate to protect the player’s identity, the National Lottery Ithuba will not disclose further information regarding the winner.””

The PowerBall Plus prize winner from the draw on April 8 was from Limpopo.

With a wager of R45 on the quick-pick selection, the ticket was played with the quick-pick option.

Afterwards, ithuba called on the winner to come forward to receive his or her prize.

According to Ithuba, an estimated total jackpot of R128 million was won this weekend in the National Lottery games.

“Parking this Friday, we anticipate the PowerBall jackpot to be R63 million, and the PowerBall Plus jackpot to be R9 million,” said Mabuza.

Lotto Plus 1’s jackpot is estimated to be R21 million on Saturday, while Lotto Plus 2’s jackpot is R1 million.

“This week’s National Lottery games are sure to present fans with an exciting weekend, as the total estimated jackpots for all games currently peak at significant levels.

It’s a chance to become a multi-millionaire overnight as your dreams come true with this opportunity, said Mabuza.

In line with the requirements of the Ithuba promotion, all winners of R50 000 or more will receive free trauma counselling as well as comprehensive financial advice to assist them in their financial planning.