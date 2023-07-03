Connect with us

Octordle Today: Daily #525 Hints And Answers For 3rd July, 2023
Octordle Today: Daily #525 Hints And Answers For 3rd July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #525 here, released on 3rd July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle – How to Play

Octordle Today #525 Words Hints (3rd July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a in words 2, 5 and 7.
Hint 2: There is an in words 5, 6 and 7.
Hint 3: There is a in word 8 only.
Hint 4: There is an in words 2 and 5.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2 and 7.
Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

  • Word 1: V
  • Word 2: R
  • Word 3: S
  • Word 4: Q
  • Word 5: C
  • Word 6: M
  • Word 7: S
  • Word 8: R

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

  • Word 1: a person who votes or has the right to vote at an election.
  • Word 2: drive or force (an attack or attacker) back or away.
  • Word 3: not easily bent or changed in shape; rigid.
  • Word 4: to the utmost or most absolute extent or degree; absolutely; completely.
  • Word 5: a brace, band, or clasp for strengthening or holding things together.
  • Word 6: feel or show sorrow for the death of (someone), typically by following conventions such as the wearing of black clothes.
  • Word 7: a sudden involuntary muscular contraction or convulsive movement.
  • Word 8: having an uneven or irregular surface; not smooth or level.

Octordle Today #525 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #525 for 3rd July 2023:

  • Word 1: VOTER
  • Word 2: REPEL
  • Word 3: STIFF
  • Word 4: QUITE
  • Word 5: CLAMP
  • Word 6: MOURN
  • Word 7: SPASM
  • Word 8: ROUGH

Octordle Today Sequence Answers 

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

  • One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.
  • Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 3rd, 2023 are as follows:

  • Word 1: STASH
  • Word 2: SNAKY
  • Word 3: NOSEY
  • Word 4: FERAL
  • Word 5: GECKO
  • Word 6: ALIGN
  • Word 7: TEETH
  • Word 8: BURLY

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

