Octordle Today: Daily #524 Hints And Answers For 2nd July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #524 here, released on 2nd July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can slve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters

Octordle Today #524 Words Hints (2nd July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is an F in word 5 only.

Hint 2: There is a B in word 3 only.

Hint 3: There is a D in words 2 and 4.

Hint 4: There is an L in words 4, 5 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 6 only.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: V

Word 2: T

Word 3: U

Word 4: M

Word 5: S

Word 6: S

Word 7: C

Word 8: G

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: the sound produced in a person’s larynx and uttered through the mouth, as speech or song.

and through the mouth, as speech or song. Word 2: a general direction in which something is developing or changing.

Word 3: in, relating to, or characteristic of a town or city.

Word 4: relating to mode or form as opposed to substance.

Word 5: a flat length of wood or other rigid material, attached to a wall or forming part of a piece of furniture, that provides a surface for the storage or display of objects.

Word 6: be quiet.

Word 7: a sheet of information in the form of a table, graph, or diagram.

Word 8: a thin liquid food of oatmeal or other meal boiled in milk or water.

Octordle Today #524 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #524 for 2nd July 2023:

Word 1: VOICE

Word 2: TREND

Word 3: URBAN

Word 4: MODAL

Word 5: SHELF

Word 6: SHUSH

Word 7: CHART

Word 8: GRUEL

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on July 2nd, 2023 are as follows: Word 1: SEWER

Word 2: WEAVE

Word 3: BLEAT

Word 4: OVINE

Word 5: FRISK

Word 6: DECOR

Word 7: FLOAT

Word 8: DUVET Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.