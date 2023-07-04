Octordle Today: Daily #526 Hints And Answers For 4th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #526 here, released on 4th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #526 Words Hints (4th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 1, 2 and 4.

Hint 2: There is a K in words 7 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a C in words 3, 5 and 8.

Hint 4: There is an F in word 1 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 7 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 4 and 5.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: L

Word 2: S

Word 3: N

Word 4: D

Word 5: B

Word 6: O

Word 7: K

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: having many leaves or much foliage .

. Word 2: an account of imaginary or real people and events told for entertainment.

or real people and events told for entertainment. Word 3: giving pleasure or satisfaction; pleasant or attractive.

Word 4: a short, simple song.

Word 5: a large tree with smooth grey bark , glossy leaves, and hard, pale fine-grained timber.

, glossy leaves, and hard, pale timber. Word 6: denoting a person or thing that is different or distinct from one already mentioned or known about.

Word 7: a small open-fronted hut or cubicle from which newspapers, refreshments , tickets, etc. are sold.

or from which newspapers, , tickets, etc. are sold. Word 8: an outer covering such as a husk or pod , especially the husk of an ear of maize .

Octordle Today #526 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #526 for 4th July 2023:

Word 1: LEAFY Word 2: STORY Word 3: NICER Word 4: DITTY Word 5: BEECH Word 6: OTHER Word 7: KIOSK Word 8: SHUCK



Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 4th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: TASTY Word 2: STOMP Word 3: DIGIT Word 4: SLICE Word 5: LAPSE Word 6: BIRTH Word 7: FORUM Word 8: BATHE



Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

