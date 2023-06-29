OCTORDLE
Octordle Today: Daily #521 Hints And Answers For 29th June, 2023
CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #521 here, released on 20th June 2023, along with some hints.
Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.
But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.
Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.
It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.
Hint 1: There is a G in word 4 only.
Hint 2: There is a Y in word 2 only.
Hint 3: There is a Q in word 8 only.
Hint 4: There is a P in word 6 only.
Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.
Hint 6: There are no double letters.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:
- Word 1: D
- Word 2: D
- Word 3: C
- Word 4: B
- Word 5: W
- Word 6: S
- Word 7: F
- Word 8: S
Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:
- Word 1: closely compacted in substance.
- Word 2: a building or room for the processing, storage, and distribution of milk and milk products.
- Word 3: a slatted wooden case used for transporting goods.
- Word 4: make or cause to make the slightest movement.
- Word 5: mark (letters, words, or other symbols) on a surface, typically paper, with a pen, pencil, or similar implement.
- Word 6: the skin covering the head, excluding the face.
- Word 7: the soft substance consisting of muscle and fat that is found between the skin and bones of a human or an animal.
- Word 8: crouch or sit with one’s knees bent and one’s heels close to or touching one’s buttocks or the back of one’s thighs.
Octordle Today #521 Answer: What Is It Today?
If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.
Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.
Here are the answers to Octordle Today #521 for 29th June 2023:
- Word 1: DENSE
- Word 2: DAIRY
- Word 3: CRATE
- Word 4: BUDGE
- Word 5: WROTE
- Word 6: SCALP
- Word 7: FLESH
- Word 8: SQUAT
Octordle Today Sequence Answers
