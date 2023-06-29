Octordle Today: Daily #521 Hints And Answers For 29th June, 2023

CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #521 here, released on 20th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #521 Words Hints (29th June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a G in word 4 only.

Hint 2: There is a Y in word 2 only.

Hint 3: There is a Q in word 8 only.

Hint 4: There is a P in word 6 only.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There are no double letters.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: D

Word 2: D

Word 3: C

Word 4: B

Word 5: W

Word 6: S

Word 7: F

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: closely compacted in substance.

in substance. Word 2: a building or room for the processing, storage, and distribution of milk and milk products.

Word 3: a slatted wooden case used for transporting goods.

wooden case used for goods. Word 4: make or cause to make the slightest movement.

movement. Word 5: mark (letters, words, or other symbols) on a surface, typically paper, with a pen, pencil, or similar implement.

Word 6: the skin covering the head, excluding the face.

Word 7: the soft substance consisting of muscle and fat that is found between the skin and bones of a human or an animal.

Word 8: crouch or sit with one’s knees bent and one’s heels close to or touching one’s buttocks or the back of one’s thighs .

Octordle Today #521 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #521 for 29th June 2023:

Word 1: DENSE

Word 2: DAIRY

Word 3: CRATE

Word 4: BUDGE

Word 5: WROTE

Word 6: SCALP

Word 7: FLESH

Word 8: SQUAT

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 29th, 2023 are as follows: NUDGE

FIBRE

ANKLE

CHEAP

ALBUM

BROKE

GLOOM

RHYME Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.