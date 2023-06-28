Octordle Today: Daily #520 Hints And Answers For 28th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #520 here, released on 28th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Hint 1: There is a G in words 1 and 5.

Hint 2: There is a Y in words 2 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a B in word 6 only.

Hint 4: There is an M in word 4 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 7 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 5 today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: L

Word 3: A

Word 4: D

Word 5: G

Word 6: D

Word 7: L

Word 8: D

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: wound or pierce with a sting.

Word 2: healthy and strong; full of vigour .

. Word 3: a protective garment worn over the front of one’s clothes and tied at the back.

Word 4: raise objections or show reluctance .

Word 5: a hard, brittle substance, typically transparent or translucent, made by fusing sand with soda and lime and cooling rapidly. It is used to make windows, drinking containers, and other articles.

Word 6: an entry recording a sum owed, listed on the left-hand side or column of an account.

Word 7: cloth woven from flax.

. Word 8: unpredictable and potentially dangerous.

Octordle Today #520 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #520 for 28th June 2023:

Word 1: STUNG

Word 2: LUSTY

Word 3: APRON

Word 4: DEMUR

Word 5: GLASS

Word 6: DEBIT

Word 7: LINEN

Word 8: DICEY

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 28th, 2023 are as follows: TWEED

CACHE

AWASH

WRONG

CROWN

MOOSE

WIGHT

SATIN Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.