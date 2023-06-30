Connect with us

Octordle Today: Daily #522 Hints And Answers For 30th June, 2023
Octordle Today: Daily #522 Hints And Answers For 30th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #522 here, released on 30th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle – How to Play

Octordle Today #522 Words Hints (30th June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a in words 1 and 3.
Hint 2: There is a in words 5 and 6.
Hint 3: There is a in words 2 and 8.
Hint 4: There is a in words 2, 7 and 8.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 5 only.
Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 8.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

  • Word 1: S
  • Word 2: P
  • Word 3: S
  • Word 4: F
  • Word 5: I
  • Word 6: F
  • Word 7: G
  • Word 8: B

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

  • Word 1: a light rowing boat or sculling boat, typically for one person.
  • Word 2: a feeling of deep pleasure or satisfaction derived from one’s own achievements, the achievements of those with whom one is closely associated, or from qualities or possessions that are widely admired.
  • Word 3: say something in order to convey information or to express a feeling.
  • Word 4: coming at the end of a series.
  • Word 5: relating to the ilium or the nearby regions of the lower body.
  • Word 6: one side of something many-sided, especially of a cut gem.
  • Word 7: stare in an angry or fierce way.
  • Word 8: a family of birds or other young animals produced at one hatching or birth.

Octordle Today #522 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #522 for 30th June 2023:

  • Word 1: SKIFF
  • Word 2: PRIDE
  • Word 3: SPEAK
  • Word 4: FINAL
  • Word 5: ILIAC
  • Word 6: FACET
  • Word 7: GLARE
  • Word 8: BROOD

Octordle Today Sequence Answers 

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

  • One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.
  • Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on June 30th, 2023 are as follows:

  • Word 1: FLUID
  • Word 2: SOLID
  • Word 3: HABIT
  • Word 4: DROIT
  • Word 5: STRAW
  • Word 6: ODDER
  • Word 7: CABBY
  • Word 8: DICEY

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

