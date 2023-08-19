Swedish Police Detain Woman for Using Fire Extinguisher Against Quran-Burning Protester

(CTN News) – In a recent incident outside the Iranian Embassy in Stockholm, Swedish police apprehended a woman who used a fire extinguisher to disrupt an anti-Islam activist’s Quran-burning protest.

The protester, Salwan Momika, a refugee from Iraq, has been conducting a series of demonstrations involving Quran desecration, sparking controversy and anger in Muslim countries. The woman’s actions were captured on video as she sprayed a white powder toward Momika, only to be intercepted by plainclothes police officers.

Momika’s demonstrations have been a subject of debate, with Swedish police allowing them under the premise of freedom of speech, while simultaneously filing preliminary hate speech charges against him. Authorities are investigating whether his actions fall within Sweden’s hate speech law, which prohibits inciting hatred based on race, religion, or sexual orientation.

The Quran-burning protests have triggered backlash globally, including angry demonstrations in Muslim nations, attacks on Swedish diplomatic missions, and threats. In response to the heightened tensions, Sweden has elevated its terrorism alert level, considering itself a priority target for armed groups.

Despite the threats and controversy, Momika remains resolute in asserting his freedom of speech rights. However, Muslim leaders in Sweden have called on the government to take measures to halt the Quran burnings.

While the country dropped blasphemy laws in the 1970s and has no plans to reintroduce them, an inquiry has been launched to explore legal avenues for authorities to reject permits for demonstrations that pose national security concerns.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer stated that the inquiry will examine similar legislation in countries like France, Norway, and the Netherlands, balancing extensive freedom of speech with incorporating security considerations.

REAL STORY: Thousands of Muslims Express Outrage Over Quran Desecration in Sweden