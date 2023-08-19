Russia Bans British Nationals and Journalists in Retaliation for UK Sanctions

(CTN News) – Russia has banned 54 British nationals, including prominent figures like Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer and International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Karim Khan, as well as several journalists from renowned outlets such as the BBC, the Daily Telegraph, and the Guardian.

The move comes as a response to UK sanctions imposed on Russian citizens. The Russian foreign ministry cited London’s “hostile anti-Russian course” for this action.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer was targeted for her role in advocating for the international sports isolation of Russia, while Minister of State for Defence Annabel Goldie was implicated in facilitating arms supply to Ukraine. Additionally, the ban includes several journalists from major British media outlets.

The ban marks an escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two countries. In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of illegally deporting children from Ukraine, an allegation Moscow denies. This action prompted ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan to emphasize that children should not be treated as the spoils of war.

The Russian foreign ministry intends to expand its “stop list,” indicating that further individuals could be added to the ban. Russia had previously barred British journalists, defense figures, and elected MPs, including notable BBC personnel.

The imposition of these bans is part of a wider geopolitical context. The UK and other Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

These sanctions included prohibitions on the import of goods such as diamonds, oil, and gas from Russia. Recently, the British government unveiled a significant action to curtail Russia’s access to foreign military supplies.

The ongoing conflict has imposed sanctions on over 1,000 Russian businesses and individuals by various countries, including the US, EU, and UK.

As the diplomatic dispute unfolds, media outlets like the BBC have pledged to continue reporting independently and impartially. The bans on British nationals and journalists signify a deepening of the tensions between Russia and the UK, with potential repercussions for the wider international arena.

Suspected spies for Russia held in UK

Three accused Russian spies in the UK have been arrested and charged in a major national security probe, according to the BBC. The accused, who are all Bulgarian nationals, were arrested in February and have been detained in detention ever since.

They are accused of possessing identity documents with “improper intent,” and are said to have had them knowing they were fraudulent. They were allegedly working for Russian security agencies.

Passports, identity cards, and other documentation are available for the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic. The three were among five people detained in February on accusations of violating the Official Secrets Act.

They were detained by counter-terrorism officers from the Metropolitan Police, which has national policing responsibility for espionage, and are set to appear in court in September to answer police bail.

Later that month, three of them were prosecuted with violating the Identity Documents Act.

Orlin Roussev, 45, of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, of Harrow, north-west London

Katrin Ivanova, 31, of the same Harrow address

They are still in jail and will appear at the Old Bailey at a later date. The trio has been in the UK for several years, working in various jobs and living in various suburban homes. Mr. Roussev has a history of doing business in Russia.

He relocated to the United Kingdom in 2009 and worked in financial services for three years in a technical capacity. Former neighbours describe Mr Dzhambazov and Ms Ivanova as a couple.

Neighbours at two properties previously held by the couple told the BBC that they brought round pies and cakes as gifts. Neighbours reported detectives spent a large amount of time searching their most recent Harrow house, with a noticeable police presence for more than a week.

The three accused will stand trial at the Old Bailey in London in January. They have yet to enter pleas in response to the charges. Counter-terrorism officers have spoken out about the rising amount of time spent investigating potential state threats and espionage, particularly in relation to Russia.

Their fear stems from previous high-profile occurrences involving Russian intelligence activities in the United Kingdom. Using the lethal nerve poison Novichok, Russian operatives attempted to assassinate former double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in 2018. The two, along with responding detective Nick Bailey, were hospitalised and could have perished.

Later that year, Dawn Sturgess, a local lady unrelated to the Skripals, died after being exposed to the nerve agent, which had been left in a perfume bottle in Wiltshire.

Former Russian intelligence officer Alexander Litvinenko was assassinated in London in 2006 by assassins working for the Russian state. According to his LinkedIn profile, he later operated a business specialising in signals intelligence, which entails the collection of communications or electrical signals.

Mr Roussev, whose most recent address is a coastal hostel in Great Yarmouth, claims to have previously worked as an adviser to the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy.

Former neighbours in Harrow characterised Mr Dzhambazov and Ms Ivanova as a couple. Mr Dzhambazov is a hospital chauffeur, while Ms Ivanova portrays herself as a laboratory assistant for a private health business on her online LinkedIn site.

The couple, who relocated to the UK about a decade ago, established a community organisation that provided services to Bulgarians, including introducing them to the “culture and norms of British society.”

According to online Bulgarian official documents, they also worked for electoral commissions in London that allow residents living abroad to vote in Bulgarian elections.