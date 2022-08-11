Northern Thailand Warned Over 3 Days of Heavy Rains

Due to increased precipitation in northern Thailand, dams in central Thailand released water to prevent flooding.

According to the Meteorological Department, the storm will bring heavy showers to 25 provinces in the north, northeast, and east of Thailand until Saturday.

Lop Buri residents who live downstream of Pasak Jolasid Dam were warned to expect sudden increases in water levels along the Pasak River today as the dam’s discharge rate will be elevated from 80 to 120 cubic meters per second.

Flood warnings have also been issued for several riverside communities in Saraburi and Ayutthaya due to the heavy rains predicted for northern Thailand.

Flooding in Northern Thailand

Pasak Jolasid Dam, the biggest reservoir in central Thailand, was about 42.5% full, according to Apirak Sikunlawong, who oversees the dam.

According to the Royal Irrigation Department, the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat releases 700-1,000 m3 of water per second.

Floods may occur around Chulachomklao Fort in Samut Prakan between 6-9pm every day until Tuesday next week due to the increased discharge rate.

In response to the discharge plan, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said authorities must minimize downstream impacts.

Community members across the country were also urged to prepare for possible floods, as the storm is expected to bring heavy rains to upper Thailand and other parts of the country.