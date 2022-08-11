Connect with us

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Warned Over 3 Days of Heavy Rains
Advertisement

News Regional News

Delivery Truck Crashes into 10 Vehicles During Police Chase

News News Asia

Thailand Gives Deposed President of Sri Lanka Asylum for 90 Days

News World News

Donald Trump Invokes The 5th Amendment And Declines To Answer

News

China’s Long March Rocket Launches New 16 Satellites Into Orbit

Health News

A Newly Identified Langya Virus Infected 35 People In China

News Sports

Is Jason Heyward's Career In Chicago Is Over?

News News Asia

Cambodia to Deport Nigerian Man Who Imported Monkeypox

News Sports

Chris Sale Fractures His Wrist And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

News Sports

Colin Kaepernick Cheated The NFL By Taking Money

News Southern Thailand

Soi Dog Foundation Surpasses its 750,000 "Neuter and Vaccinate" Milestone

News Sports

Roquan Smith, is Dissatisfied For Negotiations On A New Contract With The Bears

News World News

John Travolta, 68 Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

News World News

Trump Say FBI Raid on His Home "Prosecutorial Misconduct."

News World News

Anne Heche Remains in Coma After Fiery Crashing into House

News Politics

Nida Poll Shows 64 Percent of Thais Want Prayut Gone

Entertainment News

Olivia Newton-John Passes Away at Age 73

News

Bangkok Named Best City In Asia-Pacific For International Conventions

Business News

Thailand Will Imports 10,500 Tonnes Of Shrimp As Domestic Yield Falls

News Regional News

Police to Implement Smart Safety Zones Nationwide in 2023

News

Northern Thailand Warned Over 3 Days of Heavy Rains

Avatar of CTN News

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Northern Thailand Warned Over Heavy Rains from Tropical Storm

Major dams have begun increasing their water discharge rates ahead of Tropical Storm Mulan, bringing heavy rain to northern Thailand from today through the weekend.

Due to increased precipitation in northern Thailand, dams in central Thailand released water to prevent flooding.

According to the Meteorological Department, the storm will bring heavy showers to 25 provinces in the north, northeast, and east of Thailand until Saturday.

Lop Buri residents who live downstream of Pasak Jolasid Dam were warned to expect sudden increases in water levels along the Pasak River today as the dam’s discharge rate will be elevated from 80 to 120 cubic meters per second.

Flood warnings have also been issued for several riverside communities in Saraburi and Ayutthaya due to the heavy rains predicted for northern Thailand.

Flooding in Northern Thailand

Flooding in Northern Thailand

Pasak Jolasid Dam, the biggest reservoir in central Thailand, was about 42.5% full, according to Apirak Sikunlawong, who oversees the dam.

According to the Royal Irrigation Department, the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat releases 700-1,000 m3 of water per second.

Floods may occur around Chulachomklao Fort in Samut Prakan between 6-9pm every day until Tuesday next week due to the increased discharge rate.

In response to the discharge plan, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said authorities must minimize downstream impacts.

Community members across the country were also urged to prepare for possible floods, as the storm is expected to bring heavy rains to upper Thailand and other parts of the country.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading