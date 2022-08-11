Delivery Truck Crashes into 10 Vehicles During Police Chase

Connect with us

Delivery Truck Driver With One Meth Pill Chased by Police

Police chased a delivery truck driver for over 100 kilometres after he allegedly sped through a checkpoint carrying 1 meth tablet.

According to police, the fleeing delivery truck driver crashed into about 10 other vehicles during the chase before a burst tire brought him to a halt.

Police in central Thailand’s Samut Prakan province said the ordeal began about 10 pm.

Officers signalled a white Hino delivery truck to pull over for a search.

However, the driver did not stop and sped off through the checkpoint. Police immediately gave chase, suspecting the vehicle had a cargo of illegal drugs.

After leaving Srinagarindra Road, the truck turned right onto Theparak and Sukhumvit roads and took the Phra Ram 2 expressway to Pathum Thani.

Thailand’s Highway police were asked to help intercept the fleeing vehicle by Samut Prakan police. Police vehicles followed the truck across Pathum Thani into Ayuthaya province.

About 100 kilometres into the chase, one of the truck’s tires burst, forcing the driver to stop the vehicle on the roadside.

Delivery Truck Crashed into 10 Vehicles

The driver, Nathapol An-am, 46, fled the truck through the left passenger window. After landing in a pit filled with water, police quickly captured him.

When police searched his pockets, they found a tiny plastic bag containing a single meth tablet. A search of the truck revealed nothing else illegal.

Mr. Nathapol and the truck were taken back to a police station in Samut Prakan.

During police questioning, he allegedly confessed to taking a meth pill before starting his delivery run and keeping another pill in his pants pocket.

Mr. Nathapol told police that he sped through the checkpoint because he feared being caught driving under the influence of methamphetamine.

The driver claimed he had no idea his truck had hit and damaged about 10 other vehicles during the police chase.

The owners of damaged vehicles started showing up at the Samrong Nua police station late on Tuesday night to file complaints.

He was initially charged with driving under the influence, causing property damage, and illegally possessing drugs.

 
