Muslim Men Killed In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Are The Primary Suspects

(CTN News) – According to New Mexico police, the “primary suspect” in the shooting deaths of four Muslim men in Albuquerque was arrested on Wednesday. The suspect is 51-year-old Muhammad Syed.

All four victims were of Afghan or Pakistani descent. One was killed in November, and the other three in the last two weeks.

The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said city police and FBI agents worked together to solve the case that caused panic among the area’s 5,000 Muslims

APD Public Information Officer Tweet : APD detectives and FBI agents arrested Muhammad Syed, 51, who they consider to be the primary suspect in the recent murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque. The Volkswagen Jetta detectives believe was used in at least one of the murders was driven from Syed’s home on Monday as police prepared to search it. The same car was earlier identified as an “interesting vehicle”. “Detectives detained Syed and searched his home and vehicle.” They discovered additional evidence that further ties Syed to the murders,” the police statement said. Detectives discovered evidence that showed the suspect knew the victims to some extent and an “interpersonal conflict” may have led to the shootings, the police statement added.

USA President Biden :

I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America.

Muslim Groups Welcome Arrest :

Separately, the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) issued a statement welcoming the arrest and commended law enforcement for their efforts.

“We hope the news that this violence has been brought to an end will provide the New Mexico Muslim community some sense of relief and security,” it said in a statement

The group said it was “disturbed” by “early indications” that the suspect may have been targeting particular members of the Shia community.

“If this is true, it is completely unacceptable, and we encourage law enforcement to file any appropriate hate crime charges against the suspect,” CAIR said.

