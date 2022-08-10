Soi Dog Foundation Surpasses its 750,000 “Neuter and Vaccinate” Milestone

Soi Dog Foundation has just surpassed the significant milestone of having neutered and vaccinated over 750,000 stray dogs and cats in Thailand and is well on its way to reaching a million animals before 2024.

The foundation’s CNVR (Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return) program began in Phuket in 2003. After almost two decades of work – and with the support of their generous donors worldwide – it has grown to become the largest programme of its kind anywhere in the world.

The main focus of Soi Dog’s mobile programme is in Greater Bangkok and the Southern regions, though they also support projects in more than 16 provinces around the country, including Kanchanaburi, Chonburi, Chiang Mai and Songkhla.

As of now, 652,535 dogs and 109,507 cats have passed through the program, preventing the births of millions of unwanted puppies and kittens. Late last year, the foundation announced its collaboration with Animal Rescue Cambodia (ARC) in Phnom Penh – their first animal sterilization project outside of Thailand – to further their effectiveness in controlling the stray dog population in Southeast Asia.

However, the significant numbers achieved come mainly from the work of Soi Dog’s 12 mobile clinics in Greater Bangkok and the Southern provinces, with each team neutering and vaccinating between 40 and 45 animals a day.

Soi Dog Foundation Meets with Bangkok Governor

Soi Dog Foundation’s work in the capital city has been widely recognized, and, in July, they had the opportunity to showcase it to the governor of Bangkok, Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, who has pledged stray animal population management as part of his “214 plans to improve Bangkok”.

At a meeting with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and relevant NGOs to discuss ways to improve dog welfare in Bangkok, Soi Dog’s CNVR Director, Dr. Tuntikorn Rungpattana, shared the foundation’s experience of operating sterilization projects in Bangkok as well as the results of a survey of local attitudes towards stray dogs as a demonstration of its success.

The governor and his team agree with the concept of sterilization as the most viable method of stray animal population management and will continue to work with the Soi Dog Foundation to develop their own approach to the city’s control programme.

With no government funding, Soi Dog’s work depends solely on donations from individuals and grant-funding organizations with similar aims and a passion for improving animal welfare in Asia. For their CNVR project in Thailand’s capital city, Soi Dog Foundation has been partnering with Dogs Trust Worldwide, a branch of Dogs Trust – the largest dog welfare charity in the UK.

Decrease in problem dogs

Dogs Trust Worldwide provides 50% of the operating costs, which enables the team to neuter and vaccinate 8,000 animals each month. Over 400,000 animals have been neutered and vaccinated in the Bangkok metropolitan area already, and crucial routine maintenance initiatives have contributed to the ongoing effectiveness of the programme.

According to a recent survey of locals’ attitudes in Bangkok by specialists from the International Companion Animal Management Coalition (ICAM), sterilization dramatically improves the health of stray dogs and enhances the relationship between stray animals and human communities.

The survey found that people who live in areas where the Soi Dog Foundation has been running sterilization projects reported a decrease in problems caused by dogs over time. The opposite answer came from people from areas where Soi Dog has not yet taken its programme.

“We also notice visible signs of ownership or care, including wearing a collar, or people interacting closely with a dog, such as playing or feeding. Some of these may not convey legal ownership but do indicate that people are more likely to care for dogs better,” said Dr. Tuntikorn.

From the Southern Thai province of Phuket to their first overseas project in Cambodia, for 19 years, Soi Dog Foundation has demonstrated that CNVR is the only humane and sustainable way to manage the overpopulation of stray animals. The foundation will continue to run its CNVR project, with a million sterilizations on the horizon.

Donate and Help a Stray Dog or Cat

Soi Dog Foundation is called upon daily to rescue animals from abuse, abandonment, sickness or injury. Whether it’s a street dog or cat needing life-saving medical treatment or our ongoing fight against the dog meat trade, none of it is possible without your support.