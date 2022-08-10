Connect with us

Cambodia to Deport Nigerian Man Who Imported Monkeypox
Cambodia to Deport Nigerian Man Who Imported Monkeypox

A Nigerian man, who was Thailand’s first documented case of monkeypox, has been prohibited from re-entering Cambodia for three years and is to be deported after being discharged from a hospital in Phnom Penh.

A Nigerian man, 27, fled Thailand for Cambodia after being diagnosed with the virus and refusing treatment. He was apprehended by Cambodian police in Phnom Penh and sent to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital for treatment on July 23rd.

Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration reported that they would seek to deport the Nigerian man, the first confirmed monkeypox case in Cambodia. They will also request he be banned from re-entering for three years.

Four cases of monkeypox have been reported in Thailand so far, first by a Nigerian man, one by a 47-year-old Thai man, one by a Thai woman in Bangkok, and one by a German tourist in Phuket.

Thailand’s fifth potential monkeypox case, a French national in Trat province who developed blisters on parts of his body, tested negative for the virus but remains in quarantine pending a second test by the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Clinical Center.

Monkeypox vaccine

Meanwhile, in the second half of this month, the first batch of monkeypox vaccine doses should arrive in the country.

According to the Public Health Ministry, medical personnel and people who have been in close contact with known cases will be prioritized for vaccinations.

According to medics at Ramathibodi Hospital’s Centre for Medical Genomics, the virus is less infectious than Covid-19, making it easier to contain. Monkeypox can be spread to only one or two people by one patient.

No severe symptoms have been reported in the four pox cases in Thailand.

Those who suspect they may have come into contact with the disease can visit their nearest hospital for a test or call the 1422 hotline for information.

 
