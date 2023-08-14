Connect with us

News

Thailand's 1000 FamilyMart Stores to Become Tops Daily Mini-Supermarkets
Advertisement

News News Asia

New Zealand Facing a Youth Vaping Crisis As Youth Targeted

News Entertainment News Asia

Miss Universe Contestants Forced to Strip Naked in Indonesia

News

Devastating Floods Kill 29 in Northern China and Caused Billions of Dollars in Economic Losses

News Regional News

Half Naked Russian Woman, 32 Falls to Her Death in Pattaya

Business News

Top 10 Priciest Global Cities For Expatriates: Cost Of Living vs. Quality Of Life For Modern Expatriates

Health News

Respiratory Virus Cases Climb Amidst Emergence of New COVID-19 Variant EG.5 In The U.S.

News

"Don't Ask Why": South Korea's Struggle With Recent Spate Of Stabbings And Online Threats

News

U Visa: How A Visa Program Meant To Assist Law Enforcement Puts Immigrant Victims At Risk

News Asia News

Tragic Consequences: Heavy Rainfall Spurs Evacuations And Fatal Mudslide in China's Southwest

Business News World News

Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Worlds 5th Largest Economy

News Business News Asia

China's Property Developer Country Garden Forecasts US$7.6Bn Loss

News News Asia

Chinese Uninterested in the Climate Change Narrative Despite Extreme Weather in China

News Regional News

Police in Thailand Issue Nationwide Warning Over Call Centre Scams

News

Saudi Arabia's Vigorous Bid To Join GCAP: Alliance Tensions And Prospective Contributions

Politics News

China's Internal Tensions: Unraveling President Joe Biden's 'Ticking Time Bomb' Analogy

News

International Youth Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, And How To Celebrate

News

South Korea Hosts Massive K-Pop Concert For Scouts Following Jamboree Disruption By Storm Khanun

Entertainment News

SWAT Officers Detained Couple in Home Raid Linked To Tupac Shakur Murder Case: Police Videos Revealed

News

Judge Revokes Bail for FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

News

Thailand’s 1000 FamilyMart Stores to Become Tops Daily Mini-Supermarkets

Published

55 mins ago

on

Thailand's 1000 FamilyMart Stores Convert to Tops Daily After CRC Takeover

FamilyMart, a well-known Japanese retail chain, is exiting the retail market in Thailand, with all of its remaining convenience stores running as Tops Daily, a brand owned by Central Group. The conversion should be complete by the end of 2023.

According to Nikkei, FamilyMart will leave Thailand entirely after its franchise arrangement with local retailer Central Group expired in late May. The decision was announced on August 10, but the conversion of FamilyMart stores into Tops Daily mini-supermarkets had already begun.

Central Retail Corporation Plc (CRC) has purchased 100% of the shares of FamilyMart, a large convenience store chain, as part of its efforts to build a new business model to cater to modern consumers.

According to CRC CEO Yol Phokasub, the acquisition will improve Central Retail’s position in Thailand’s food market and convenience store business, which is thriving.

Since 2012, CRC has collaborated with Japan FamilyMart Co (JFM), with its subsidiary SFM Holdings holding a 50.65% share and Robinson Plc (RBS) holding a 0.35% stake in Central Family Mart Ltd (CFM), Thailand’s local operator of the FamilyMart chain.

CRC acquired the remaining 49%, or 5,757,500 shares, from the Japanese partner yesterday, making it the sole owner of FamilyMart’s operation in Thailand.

Tops Daily

Mr. Yol stated that CRC has been working for the past eight years to strengthen the Tops Daily franchise’s business model and grow its product range, as well as its domestic presence.

“[FamilyMart] has become a destination with ready-to-eat meals, beverages, fresh coffee, and open spaces for everyone to mix and mingle 24 hours a day,” Mr Yol explained.

“Currently, FamilyMart has 1,000 stores across the country, and we intend to continue expanding our store footprint as we commit to investing for future growth.”

Mr. Yol stated that the acquisition of FamilyMart is in accordance with CRC’s objective to improve its retail and service platform, reinforce our leadership in the retail market, and expand our delivery of full-scale services through customer-centric omni-channels.

To accommodate clients’ hectic lifestyles, FamilyMart introduced 24/7 coin washing machines earlier this year. To provide greater convenience to customers, it has launched Food Drink Container Mart machines as well as automated vending machines.

FamilyMart has also teamed with Grab Thailand to allow consumers to purchase things and have them delivered using the GrabMart application, as consumers nowadays want speedier services.

In October 2022, Central Retail Corporation, Thailand’s premier mall operator, restructured its food businesses, integrating all retail brands under Central Food Retail (CFR) as the single brand Tops.

Chakkit Chatupanyachotikul, CFR’s head of marketing, public relations, and creating shared value, said the corporation began reorganising in the middle of this year with a one-brand strategy.

Tops Market, Tops Daily, Tops Online, and Tops Superstore will be renamed Tops, while Central Food Hall will be renamed Tops Food Hall.

Tops’ logo was modified to create a more current, original, and exceptional design, he explained. In keeping with current consumer habits, a new typeface was employed to create a different image for Tops.

According to Mr Chakkit, the logo portrays the brand’s modern and approachable personality.

Furthermore, each Tops Daily concept store’s product display has been modernised with a new brand image, expressing the company’s philosophy of “Every Day Discovery,” he stated.

22 Tops stores have already been updated to the new look, with the remainder 268 due to be updated next year.

Mr. Chakkit did not disclose the cost of the rebranding. “Tops wants to go beyond being a supermarket and become a lifestyle hub that meets changing needs,” he said.

“This reform marks the beginning of a journey into a new retail era for Tops, establishing a strong brand DNA that is more approachable and trendy.” This reform is more than just a rebranding exercise and physical improvements; it is a brand transformation that will strengthen its image and deliver a higher degree of experience than just a supermarket.”

Mr. Chakkit further stated that the company recently established two new shop types within its food portfolio: Tops Fine Food and Tops Club.

Tops Fine Food established its first location on Sukhumvit Soi 39 in a 1,400-square-metre facility.

Tops Club is a membership-based company that launched on September 28 and offers largely imported products from premium companies throughout the world, as well as fresh and contemporary products for every lifestyle requirement.

In total, there are 290 Tops supermarket locations throughout Thailand.

Of the total, 138 were Tops Markets or Tops Supermarkets, 135 were Tops Daily shops, and the remaining 17 were alternative ideas.

 

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs