Connect with us

News

Jamie Foxx Apologizes For An Instagram Post That Was Criticized For Being Antisemitic
Advertisement

News

Are Google And Apple Paying Each Other To Hack Chrome?

News News Asia

Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Jailed in High-Security Prison

News World News

[WATCH] PlayStation Giveaway Turns into a Riot in New York City

News Politics

Thaksin Shinawatra Thailand's Self-Exiled Former PM Delays His Return

News Regional News

Train Crashes into Pickup Killing 8 in Eastern Thailand

News World News

Pakistan's Imran Khan Arrested After Being Sentenced to 3 Year in Prison

News Crime Southern Thailand

Spaniard Confesses to Murdering Colombian Lover in Koh Phangan

News

US Inflation To Fall Further With More Rate Hikes: Fed Official

News Asia News

Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Arrested After Conviction In Toshakhana Case: Faces Three-Year Jail Term

News World News

Andrew Tate and Brother Released from House Arrest in Romania

News News Asia

Man on a 'Rampage' Slashes and Stabs 14 in South Korea

News News Asia

China Proposes 2 Hour Daily Limit on Children's Smartphone Screen Time

News News Asia

Pakistan Military Petrified' Over Imran Khan Winning the 2023 Election

News

Iraq Welcomes Pakistani Pilgrims: Visa Fees Waived, E-Visa Facility Offered To Strengthen Ties

News

Shocking Case: Accused Zuberi Charged With Kidnapping And Holding Victim In Cinderblock Cell

Legal News

Minnesota Joins the Ranks: Recreational Marijuana Legalized For Adults 21 And Older

News Asia News

Chinese Government Proposes Limiting Minors' Smartphone Screen Time With "Minor Mode"

News World News

Canada's Mr. Family Values Justin Trudeau to Headed for Divorce

News

Phuket Thailand Sees 4 Tourists Dead From Drowning in Only 5 Days

News

Jamie Foxx Apologizes For An Instagram Post That Was Criticized For Being Antisemitic

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Jamie Foxx Apologizes For An Instagram Post That Was Criticized For Being Antisemitic

(CTN News) – While Jamie Foxx has been accused of antisemitism, he has apologized for a social media post he posted on his page despite accusations of antisemitism.

There was a post on Jamie Foxx’s Instagram account in which he said: “They killed this man named Jesus … what do you think they will do to you?” My hashtag is “#fakefriends #fakelove”.

I use it on all of my social media accounts. As a result of fellow users asserting that the 55-year-old entertainer’s post echoed the hateful belief that Jewish people crucified and murdered Jesus Christ together with the rest of the world, the post was removed by the entertainer.

In history, that idea has been used to justify violence against Jews since the beginning of time. This includes during the Holocaust, during which six million Jews were murdered in Europe by the Nazis as part of their campaign to eradicate the Jewish people.

The Second Vatican Council in 1965 officially condemned the concept that Jews were collectively responsible for Christ’s murder by signing a major document.

On Saturday, Jamie Foxx published an Instagram post containing a mea culpa.

“I would like to apologize to the Jewish community and to everyone who has been offended by my post,” Jamie Foxx stated in his statement. My choice of words may have caused offense, and I apologize for doing so. In no way was I intending to do that.

As a clarification, I was betrayed by a fake friend, so ‘they’ did not refer to anything else.

Throughout Foxx’s apology, she expressed her love and support for everyone, including “the Jewish community”, as well as her “deepest apologies.”.

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx was not the only actor embroiled in the Instagram controversy. Foxx’s deleted “they killed this dude name Jesus” post was liked by ,Jennifer Aniston who has since released her own statement condemning antisemitism.

In a statement posted on her Instagram Stories, Aniston said, “I am really sickened by this.”. She further explained, “I did not ‘like’ this post by mistake.

Furthermore, I wish to make it clear to anyone who may be offended by this appearing in their feed that I do not support antisemitism. As far as hate of any kind is concerned, I do not tolerate it in any form. It’s that simple.”

There were many supportive comments Jamie Foxx received as a result of the way he handled the episode. As part of the actor’s apology on Saturday, music producer Breyon Prescott wrote, “Anyone who has been around you knows that you have no hatred for anyone.

There is not one better than you, so please don’t let anyone make you think that you are otherwise.”.

SEE ALSO:

Pakistan’s Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Jailed in High-Security Prison

Thaksin Shinawatra Thailand’s Self-Exiled Former PM Delays His Return

[WATCH] PlayStation Giveaway Turns into a Riot in New York City
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs