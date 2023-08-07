Connect with us

News

Are Google And Apple Paying Each Other To Hack Chrome?
Advertisement

News News Asia

Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Jailed in High-Security Prison

News World News

[WATCH] PlayStation Giveaway Turns into a Riot in New York City

News Politics

Thaksin Shinawatra Thailand's Self-Exiled Former PM Delays His Return

News Regional News

Train Crashes into Pickup Killing 8 in Eastern Thailand

News World News

Pakistan's Imran Khan Arrested After Being Sentenced to 3 Year in Prison

News Crime Southern Thailand

Spaniard Confesses to Murdering Colombian Lover in Koh Phangan

News

US Inflation To Fall Further With More Rate Hikes: Fed Official

News Asia News

Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Arrested After Conviction In Toshakhana Case: Faces Three-Year Jail Term

News World News

Andrew Tate and Brother Released from House Arrest in Romania

News News Asia

Man on a 'Rampage' Slashes and Stabs 14 in South Korea

News News Asia

China Proposes 2 Hour Daily Limit on Children's Smartphone Screen Time

News News Asia

Pakistan Military Petrified' Over Imran Khan Winning the 2023 Election

News

Iraq Welcomes Pakistani Pilgrims: Visa Fees Waived, E-Visa Facility Offered To Strengthen Ties

News

Shocking Case: Accused Zuberi Charged With Kidnapping And Holding Victim In Cinderblock Cell

Legal News

Minnesota Joins the Ranks: Recreational Marijuana Legalized For Adults 21 And Older

News Asia News

Chinese Government Proposes Limiting Minors' Smartphone Screen Time With "Minor Mode"

News World News

Canada's Mr. Family Values Justin Trudeau to Headed for Divorce

News

Phuket Thailand Sees 4 Tourists Dead From Drowning in Only 5 Days

News

Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time, Where To Watch, Team News

News

Are Google And Apple Paying Each Other To Hack Chrome?

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Are Google And Apple Paying Each Other To Hack Chrome?

(CTN News) – Most users are surprised to learn that Google pays Apple to effectively hack the security of its web browser “Chrome” in order to improve its performance and security.

A high-severity security vulnerability was recently found in the Google Chrome web browser, which has been confirmed by Google, thanks to Apple’s Security Engineering and Architecture team.

In response to this discovery, Google paid a bug bounty of $15,000 to the SEAR team as compensation for their discovery and disclosure of the vulnerability.

Is Apple SEAR a new technology?

Apple’s Cupertino-based technology giant says that the SEAR operating system security platform is the foundation behind all of Apple’s innovative products, including Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

Despite the fact that SEAR researchers are – understandably – best known for finding vulnerabilities in iOS and related systems, they also make responsible disclosures when they come across something that pertains to a third-party product as part of such ongoing security procedures.

The disclosure of this particular vulnerability came as part of the August 2 Chrome update announcement, which confirmed 11 security fixes based on external contributor reports of security vulnerabilities, according to Forbes.

A $15,000 reward is offered by Google for finding a bug

In the case of Chrome’s WebGL implementation, there is a vulnerability known as CVE-2023-4072 that enables “out of bounds reads and writes”.

According to Forbes, “WebGL is the JavaScript application programming interface, which is used to render interactive graphics in the browser without the use of any additional plug-ins,” he wrote.

This type of bug allows a program to read – and in this case write – data from outside the bounds of a memory area that has been allocated to it.

In the interest of keeping the technical details of this vulnerability under wraps until such time as a majority of Chrome users have activated the update, Google hasn’t shared much about this vulnerability so far.

According to Vulnerability Database, a threat intelligence platform, the vulnerability has the potential to affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.

Moreover, a successful exploitation of the bug requires user interaction, and, according to Vulnerability Database, no exploits are currently available for this vulnerability at this time.

SEE ALSO:

WhatsApp Service Intends To Tighten Its Security By Utilizing Email Addresses

Enhancing The ChatGPT User Experience With New Features From OpenAI

Please Visit The Threads For The Web Version And Advanced Search
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs