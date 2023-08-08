Connect with us

News

Inflation Update Prepares Traders For a Bounce In US Stocks
Advertisement

Business News

Italian Banking Stocks Tumble As Government Approves 40% Windfall Tax For 2023

News

Lyme Disease Sufferer Bella Hadid Blasts Addiction Rumours

Health News

FDA Approval: First-Ever Pill To Combat Postpartum Depression Receives Federal Nod

News News Asia

Pakistan's Courts Have Hit Imran Khan With 150 Lawsuits

News News Asia

North Korean Hackers Penetrate Computers of Top Russian Missile Maker

News Crime Southern Thailand

Son of Spanish Actor Denied Bail Over Lovers Death in Koh Phangan, Thailand

Crime News Regional News

Police Crackdown on Tourists Street Racing Illegally in Pattaya

News

Southwest Airlines Sued By Mother Over Human Trafficking Allegations

News Politics

Democrats Fear an Impeachment Inquiry May End Joe Biden's Presidency

News Tech

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Fight to Be Live Streamed on X

News World News

Slovenia Suffers Catastrophic Flooding Highways, Bridges Destroyed

News World News

China and Russia Stage Naval Operations Near Alaska, Triggering US Naval Response

News News Asia

China Experiencing the Worst Flooding in 6 Decades

News News Asia

[VIDEO] Train Derails in Southern Pakistan, Killing Over 30 Passenger

News

Jamie Foxx Apologizes For An Instagram Post That Was Criticized For Being Antisemitic

News

Are Google And Apple Paying Each Other To Hack Chrome?

News News Asia

Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Jailed in High-Security Prison

News World News

[WATCH] PlayStation Giveaway Turns into a Riot in New York City

News Politics

Thaksin Shinawatra Thailand's Self-Exiled Former PM Delays His Return

News

Inflation Update Prepares Traders For a Bounce In US Stocks

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Inflation Update Prepares Traders For a Bounce In US Stocks

(CTN News) – Inflation: Despite a gloomy end to the week, Wall Street stocks rose early on Monday, thanks to mixed employment numbers. Traders looked forward to closely watched inflation data later that day.

There was an increase of 0.8 percent to 35,331.36 on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. In contrast, the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.6 percent to 4,504.30 on the S&P 500.

As the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3 percent to 13,955.78, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.3 percent as well.

In the latest US employment data released last Friday, fewer jobs were added to the US economy than expected in July, according to official numbers.

The Fed’s Inflation next policy decision is scheduled for September 20,

It is expected to raise interest rates by a minimum of 25 basis points, said Convera analyst Joseph Manimbo.

Fed officials, including governor Michelle Bowman, have stated that additional interest rate increases will be required if the central bank is to achieve its two-percent inflation target, but she and other policymakers have maintained that their decision will remain dependent on the data.

The president of the New York Federal Reserve, John Williams, said in an interview with The New York Times that there is a possibility that the Fed will bring down interest rates next year.

“At this point, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to hear that the Fed has some competing views out there,” said Patrick O’Hare, editor of Briefing.com in a Inflation recent article.

In spite of this, the market is eager to hear the Fed publicly announce in a public way that it will stop reducing rates, and that has not yet happened,” he said in a note to clients.

It is expected that the Fed’s decision will be influenced by the consumer inflation report due to be released on Thursday morning, which is a key data point.

There is a moderate expectation of an annual rate of 3.3 percent by analysts, up slightly from the figure that was reported in June.

SEE ALSO:

Lyme Disease Sufferer Bella Hadid Blasts Addiction Rumours

North Korean Hackers Penetrate Computers of Top Russian Missile Maker

Son of Spanish Actor Denied Bail Over Lovers Death in Koh Phangan, Thailand
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs