Son of Spanish Actor Denied Bail Over Lovers Death in Koh Phangan, Thailand

Police reported on Monday that the son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre has been jailed without bail in Koh Phangan, Thailand in connection with the death and dismemberment of his Colombian doctor lover.

Police Major General Saranyu Chamnanrat told Reuters that Daniel Sancho Bronchal,29 appeared in court on Monday as prospectors sought his extended custody for investigation.

Sancho accompanied police to seven locations on Sunday, including a beach where he is accused of dumping plastic bags containing body parts of a man later identified as Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44.

Sancho, is accused with premeditated murder and concealing and removing body parts to conceal the victim’s death or cause of death, according to Saranyu.

Daniel Sancho, the son of well-known actor Rodolfo Sancho, who played in “El Ministerio del Tiempo” (“The Ministry of Time”) and actress Silvia Bronchalo, works as a chef and was on vacation in Thailand, according to media reports.

On Sunday, his family issued a statement requesting “maximum respect, both for Daniel Sancho himself and for the entire family, in these delicate moments of maximum confusion.”

Sancho was arrested immediately after body parts were discovered in a landfill on Koh Phangan, a tourist destination known for its monthly ‘full moon’ parties. According to police, he confessed to the crime.

Police claimed DNA tests on the remains indicated they belonged to Arrieta, and that they have additional evidence against Sancho.

CCTV footage shown by ThaiPBS showed Sancho and Arrieta riding a motorbike together just days before the corpses were discovered.

The inquiry is still underway, according to Thai police, as investigators continue to seek for the rest of Arrieta’s remains.

Koh Phangan in Southern Thailand

Koh Phangan is a beautiful island located in the Gulf of Thailand. It is part of Surat Thani Province and is situated about 55 kilometers (34 miles) from the mainland. The island is renowned for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, lush tropical forests, and diverse marine life. Koh Phangan is also famous for hosting the world-famous Full Moon Party, which takes place on Haad Rin Beach every month during the full moon.

Key highlights and attractions of Koh Phangan include:

Beaches: The island is home to numerous picturesque beaches with crystal-clear waters, perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and various water sports. Some of the most popular beaches are Haad Rin, Thong Nai Pan, Haad Yao, and Bottle Beach.

Waterfalls: Koh Phangan has several beautiful waterfalls, including the popular Namuang Waterfall and Thaan Sadet Waterfall, where visitors can enjoy trekking and cooling off in the refreshing pools.

Wat Phu Khao Noi: This temple offers a panoramic view of the island and is a great spot to catch the sunrise or sunset.

Full Moon Party: The Full Moon Party is a massive beach party that attracts thousands of revelers from around the world every month. It features music, dancing, fire shows, and various entertainment options.

Yoga and Wellness: Koh Phangan has become a popular destination for yoga enthusiasts and wellness seekers. There are numerous yoga and meditation retreats available across the island.

Marine Activities: The island offers a range of water activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving, kayaking, and boat tours to nearby islands.

Night Markets: Explore the night markets, such as the Thong Sala Night Market, to experience the local culture, try delicious street food, and shop for souvenirs.

Angthong Marine Park: Koh Phangan serves as a gateway to the stunning Angthong National Marine Park, which is an archipelago of 42 islands known for its pristine beaches, limestone cliffs, and emerald lagoons.

To get to Koh Phangan, you can take a ferry from Surat Thani or Koh Samui. There are also direct flights to Koh Samui from Bangkok, and from there, you can take a short ferry ride to Koh Phangan.

As with any travel destination, it’s essential to respect local customs, traditions, and the environment while visiting Koh Phangan. Always practice responsible tourism to preserve the island’s natural beauty for future generations to enjoy.