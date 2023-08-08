Connect with us

News Crime Southern Thailand

Son of Spanish Actor Denied Bail Over Lovers Death in Koh Phangan, Thailand
Advertisement

Crime News Regional News

Police Crackdown on Tourists Street Racing Illegally in Pattaya

News

Southwest Airlines Sued By Mother Over Human Trafficking Allegations

News Politics

Democrats Fear an Impeachment Inquiry May End Joe Biden's Presidency

News Tech

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Fight to Be Live Streamed on X

News World News

Slovenia Suffers Catastrophic Flooding Highways, Bridges Destroyed

News World News

China and Russia Stage Naval Operations Near Alaska, Triggering US Naval Response

News News Asia

China Experiencing the Worst Flooding in 6 Decades

News News Asia

[VIDEO] Train Derails in Southern Pakistan, Killing Over 30 Passenger

News

Jamie Foxx Apologizes For An Instagram Post That Was Criticized For Being Antisemitic

News

Are Google And Apple Paying Each Other To Hack Chrome?

News News Asia

Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Jailed in High-Security Prison

News World News

[WATCH] PlayStation Giveaway Turns into a Riot in New York City

News Politics

Thaksin Shinawatra Thailand's Self-Exiled Former PM Delays His Return

News Regional News

Train Crashes into Pickup Killing 8 in Eastern Thailand

News World News

Pakistan's Imran Khan Arrested After Being Sentenced to 3 Year in Prison

News Crime Southern Thailand

Spaniard Confesses to Murdering Colombian Lover in Koh Phangan

News

US Inflation To Fall Further With More Rate Hikes: Fed Official

News Asia News

Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Arrested After Conviction In Toshakhana Case: Faces Three-Year Jail Term

News World News

Andrew Tate and Brother Released from House Arrest in Romania

News

Son of Spanish Actor Denied Bail Over Lovers Death in Koh Phangan, Thailand

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Son of Spanish Actor Denied Bail Over Lovers Death in Koh Phangan, Thailand

Police reported on Monday that the son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre has been jailed without bail in Koh Phangan, Thailand in connection with the death and dismemberment of his Colombian doctor lover.

Police Major General Saranyu Chamnanrat told Reuters that Daniel Sancho Bronchal,29 appeared in court on Monday as prospectors sought his extended custody for investigation.

Sancho accompanied police to seven locations on Sunday, including a beach where he is accused of dumping plastic bags containing body parts of a man later identified as Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44.

Sancho, is accused with premeditated murder and concealing and removing body parts to conceal the victim’s death or cause of death, according to Saranyu.

Son of Spanish Actor Denied Bail Over Lovers Death in Koh Phangan, Thailand

Daniel Sancho, the son of well-known actor Rodolfo Sancho, who played in “El Ministerio del Tiempo” (“The Ministry of Time”) and actress Silvia Bronchalo, works as a chef and was on vacation in Thailand, according to media reports.

On Sunday, his family issued a statement requesting “maximum respect, both for Daniel Sancho himself and for the entire family, in these delicate moments of maximum confusion.”

Sancho was arrested immediately after body parts were discovered in a landfill on Koh Phangan, a tourist destination known for its monthly ‘full moon’ parties. According to police, he confessed to the crime.

Police claimed DNA tests on the remains indicated they belonged to Arrieta, and that they have additional evidence against Sancho.

CCTV footage shown by ThaiPBS showed Sancho and Arrieta riding a motorbike together just days before the corpses were discovered.

The inquiry is still underway, according to Thai police, as investigators continue to seek for the rest of Arrieta’s remains.

Island of Koh Phangan Voted 'Third Best' Island in Asia

Koh Phangan in Southern Thailand

Koh Phangan is a beautiful island located in the Gulf of Thailand. It is part of Surat Thani Province and is situated about 55 kilometers (34 miles) from the mainland. The island is renowned for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, lush tropical forests, and diverse marine life. Koh Phangan is also famous for hosting the world-famous Full Moon Party, which takes place on Haad Rin Beach every month during the full moon.

Key highlights and attractions of Koh Phangan include:

Beaches: The island is home to numerous picturesque beaches with crystal-clear waters, perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and various water sports. Some of the most popular beaches are Haad Rin, Thong Nai Pan, Haad Yao, and Bottle Beach.

Waterfalls: Koh Phangan has several beautiful waterfalls, including the popular Namuang Waterfall and Thaan Sadet Waterfall, where visitors can enjoy trekking and cooling off in the refreshing pools.

Wat Phu Khao Noi: This temple offers a panoramic view of the island and is a great spot to catch the sunrise or sunset.

Koh Phangan Greets 20,000 Tourists for Full Moon Party

Full Moon Party: The Full Moon Party is a massive beach party that attracts thousands of revelers from around the world every month. It features music, dancing, fire shows, and various entertainment options.

Yoga and Wellness: Koh Phangan has become a popular destination for yoga enthusiasts and wellness seekers. There are numerous yoga and meditation retreats available across the island.

Marine Activities: The island offers a range of water activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving, kayaking, and boat tours to nearby islands.

Night Markets: Explore the night markets, such as the Thong Sala Night Market, to experience the local culture, try delicious street food, and shop for souvenirs.

Angthong Marine Park: Koh Phangan serves as a gateway to the stunning Angthong National Marine Park, which is an archipelago of 42 islands known for its pristine beaches, limestone cliffs, and emerald lagoons.

To get to Koh Phangan, you can take a ferry from Surat Thani or Koh Samui. There are also direct flights to Koh Samui from Bangkok, and from there, you can take a short ferry ride to Koh Phangan.

As with any travel destination, it’s essential to respect local customs, traditions, and the environment while visiting Koh Phangan. Always practice responsible tourism to preserve the island’s natural beauty for future generations to enjoy.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs