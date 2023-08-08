Lyme Disease Sufferer Bella Hadid Blasts Addiction Rumours

(CTN News) – As a result of her battle with Lyme disease since 2013, Bella Hadid has made it clear that she is in rehabilitation for drugs she allegedly use in her rehab facility.

A few days after she revealed that she was taking a break, the supermodel took to TikTok to slam the rumors of her addiction while updating fans on her battle with Lyme disease.

Taking a mental health walk, me and miss beans, in between treatments, is what we do in between treatments,” she said along with a video of her taking a walk without any make-up on.

As much as I know that I look sick, I do not think you need to tell me twice, so please don’t do that!! No, I wasn’t in rehab and no, I don’t do drugs either, so we can all stop Lyme disease worrying about it now that I’ve filled you in on all the details, I love you,” she added in the caption.

I’m so sorry you had to explain yourself Bella, but I’m so sorry you had to explain yourself to your fans. One commenter commented, “Oh Bella, I’m so sorry you had to explain yourself.”.

My advice to you is to get better as soon as possible. Best wishes for a speedy Lyme disease recovery for you and your family.”

“Sending much love to you, chronic illnesses aren’t easy – it takes a lot of strength & hope to be able to keep pushing forward. I am sending all my love to those who are going through this,” another person wrote.

A diagnosis of Lyme disease was made for both Bella Hadid and her brother, Anwar Hadid, in 2012.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the model was undergoing Lyme disease treatment on a daily basis.

Hadid posted a candid photo to Instagram recently and revealed that she would be taking some time off to recuperate from the treatment.

As she wrote in her lengthy note, “The little girl who suffered would be so proud of the grown woman who refused to give up on herself,” she wrote.

