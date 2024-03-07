Connect with us

Fulton County DA Fani Willis Is Being Subpoenaed By Georgia Republicans
American Samoa Caucus Defeats President Biden By Long-Shot Jason Palmer

Nikki Haley Exits Republican Race As Donald Trump Sticks To His Guns

China Boosts Defense Spending as Xi Takes a Tougher Stance on Taiwan

Phuket Governor Ask Immigration to Revoke Swiss Mans Visa

[Watch] Police Breakup Massive Brawl Between Thai and Filipino Ladyboy's

5 People Killed In Plane Crash On Nashville Interstate

Hunger In Gaza Persists Despite Convoy Deaths And Disputes Over Supplies

Despite Gold's Highs, Wall Street Thinks It Has Further To Go

Meta Platforms Back Online After Over An Hour Outage

Turkey's Inflation Rate Reached 67% In February, A Record High

In 2024, Bank Of America Sees Bullish Stock Results

Dollar Eases Versus The Euro As An Eventful Week Begins

Spirit Airlines And JetBlue Cancel Their $3.8 Billion Merger Following a Court Ruling

Haiti Is In Emergency After Thousands Of Prisoners Escaped

US Supreme Court Rules States Can't Block Donald Trump From Running In 2024

Firefighters Struggling to Contain Wildfires in Chiang Mai

Phuket Citizens Rally to Have Swiss Man Blacklisted for Allegedly Kicking Woman

Gaza Ceasefire Talks In Cairo Include Hamas Delegation

OPEC+ Extends Oil Output Cuts To The Second Quarter

18 seconds ago

(CTN News) – Senate Republicans are moving forward with a public investigation into Fulton County DA Fani Willis that could lead to Democratic DA’s being subpoenaed to testify.

The State Senate Special Committee on Investigations has already subpoenaed Ashleigh Merchant. This is the defense attorney who has been trying to get Fani Willis removed from the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. The attorney for Trump co-defendant Michael Roman is scheduled to testify on Wednesday.

As stated on the state Senate website, the panel’s purpose is to “investigate the allegations of misconduct by the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, involving potential conflicts of interest and misuse of public funds, and to enact new or amended laws and/or change state appropriations so that public confidence in the criminal justice system is restored.”

There will be more subpoenas issued by the panel, and Willis may face a subpoena in the future, according to a source familiar with the committee’s plans.

According to Republican Committee Chairman Bill Cowsert, the investigation will take “many months” to complete and more subpoenas will be issued.

Cowsert responded that he didn’t know whether he would be subpoenaed specifically in regards to Fani Willis.

During the Trump case, Merchant has accused Willis of misconduct, claiming she did not disclose a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she appointed to handle the case. Merchant says Wade, who has been paid over $600,000 for his involvement in the case, took Fani Willis out to dinner and on trips.

In a court hearing held last month on the allegations, Fani Willis and Wade denied any wrongdoing. They admitted they dated, but said the relationship began after Wade’s appointment and Willis did not benefit financially from it. Judge Scott McAfee, presiding over the election interference case, has said he hopes to rule by mid-March whether to disqualify Fani Willis.

Merchant was asked to bring documents regarding the disqualification effort to Wednesday’s Senate hearing, according to NBC News.The documents include texts she exchanged with Terrence Bradley, Wade’s former lawyer and divorce attorney.

It was Bradley’s testimony in court last week that Wade and Willis had “absolutely” started dating before Wade was appointed special prosecutor, but it was based on “speculation,” not personal experience.

In this hearing, Merchant should be able to speak more openly about the content of the texts than she could in court.

