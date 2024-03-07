Senator Ted Cruz Will Face Rep. Colin Allred In The Texas Democratic Primary

(CTN News) – U.S. Congressman Colin Allred, D-Dallas, won Tuesday’s Democratic primary race for the United States Senate, placing him in contention to challenge U.S. Senator Ted Cruz in the general election in November.

Allred faced a total of nine opponents in the primary, with Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio standing out as his most challenging opponent.

After the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting, Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, was thrust into the national spotlight for his efforts to pass gun control legislation.

According to the Texas Tribune, Colin Allred said at his election night party, “I want every Texan to know that I want all Texans involved in this campaign and am committed to serving you in the United States Senate.”

In an Associated Press report, Colin Allred was reported to have 59.1% of the vote against Gutierrez’s 16.9% at 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning. As the Tribune reports, Colin Allred thanked Gutierrez for running a “classy” campaign that focused on issues during his victory speech last night.

There is a good chance that Colin Allred will become Texas’ first Black senator if he is elected in November as a civil-rights lawyer and former NFL linebacker. After defeating a Republican incumbent in a GOP-leaning district in 2018,

Colin Allred became a member of the House of Representatives.

According to the Tribune, shortly after announcing his intention to run against Cruz, he quickly emerged as the frontrunner in terms of fundraising, bringing in $21 million for the most recent fundraising cycle, compared with Gutierrez’s $1.3 million.

The unpopularity of Cruz among non-Republican voters is viewed by some Democrats as an opportunity to pick up the seat in November when the results are in. A lot of money has been poured into Texas by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in order to maintain the party’s slim majority in the upper chamber.

It has been over two decades since a Democrat has won statewide office in Texas, although former Democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke came within three points of beating Cruz in 2018.

As of January, Colin Allred began airing autobiographical television commercials and has also run digital advertisements targeting Cruz in response to his support for Texas’ abortion ban. The Democratic Party views abortion as a major issue that will drive voters to the polls in November.

