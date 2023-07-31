Connect with us

Pakistan's Passport Ranking Continues to Decline: A Call for Holistic Policy-Making
Pakistan’s Passport Ranking Continues to Decline: A Call for Holistic Policy-Making

(CTN News) – In the latest report by Henley & Partners, Pakistan’s passport has been ranked the fourth weakest in the world, falling to 101st position on the Henley Passport Index.

The index ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. Compared to its neighbors, Pakistan lags significantly behind, with only 33 countries offering visa-free or on-arrival visa access.

This decline has been attributed to a lack of holistic policy-making aimed at attracting foreign visitors and investors. This article explores the reasons behind Pakistan’s declining passport ranking and the necessary steps to improve its global standing.

The Henley Passport Index and Pakistan’s Ranking:

The Henley Passport Index measures visa-free access for 199 passports to 227 travel destinations. Passports receive a score of 1 for visa-free access and 0 for destinations where visas are required.

Pakistan’s passport score has declined from 79th in 2006 to 101st in the latest report. Its citizens can access only 33 countries without a visa, placing it just above war-torn nations like Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Comparisons with Other Nations:

Singapore’s passport ranks first on the index, providing visa-free access to an impressive 192 travel destinations. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s passport holders have access to fewer destinations than neighboring India, which offers visa-free access to 57 nations.

The lack of progress in improving visa-free access has hindered Pakistan’s ascent on the index, especially compared to countries like the UAE, which have significantly increased their visa-free access in recent years.

The Impact of Policy-Making on Passport Ranking:

Sarah Nicklin, Group Head of Public Relations at Henley & Partners, points out that Pakistan’s ranking has remained stagnant due to limited efforts in securing additional visa-free access for its citizens and reciprocating visa openness to other nations.

While Pakistan’s rank fluctuates between 91 and 109, the country needs to focus on bolstering ties with other nations, strengthening security and the economy, and signing agreements for free movement to improve its standing.

The Importance of Tourism and Liberal Visa Policies:

Countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have climbed the passport ranks after liberalizing their visa policies, highlighting the potential benefits of a flourishing tourism industry. Pakistan must follow suit and invest in attracting foreign tourists to improve its passport ranking.

Developing Nations and Their Passport Challenges:

Henley’s research indicates that people from developing nations face challenges accessing developed or high-income countries due to security concerns related to asylum and overstay.

Developing nations with significant private wealth can benefit from building geopolitical, diplomatic, and trade relationships that enable their governments to sign visa waivers with other countries, leveling the playing field for their citizens.

The Power of a Strong Passport:

A stronger passport offers citizens economic liberty and travel opportunities and attracts foreign investors seeking investment opportunities. Nations with visa-free access to major markets and economies tend to grow faster, foster innovation and productivity, and provide higher income and opportunities for their citizens.

Conclusion:

Pakistan’s declining passport ranking calls for urgent action and a comprehensive approach to policy-making. The country must focus on enhancing ties with other nations, improving security and the economy, and adopting liberal visa policies to attract tourists and investors.

By doing so, Pakistan can strengthen its global standing and reap the benefits of a stronger passport, offering more opportunities for its citizens and attracting foreign investment for economic growth.
