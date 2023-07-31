Manipur Video Case: Victims file Plea in Supreme Court

(CTN News) – A shocking incident of sexual assault in India’s Manipur state has left the nation outraged and the victims seeking justice. The incident, which occurred a couple of months ago, came to light through a deeply disturbing video that has sparked widespread condemnation.

In response, the country’s Supreme Court has called upon the central and state governments to take decisive action to protect women in the region.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has ordered authorities to keep the court informed about the progress in the case, emphasizing that such violence is unacceptable and must not go unpunished.

Supreme Court’s Strong Denouncement and Demand for Action

Upon witnessing the harrowing video of the incident, India’s top court expressed deep concern and denounced the violence perpetrated against two tribal women. The court highlighted the incident as a significant constitutional failure and called on the government to address the matter promptly.

Chief Justice Chandrachud stressed that the court must be apprised of the steps taken by the government to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice for their actions. The court’s demand for action underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for swift and effective measures.

Narendra Modi-led Government’s Request for Trial Relocation

In response to the victims’ plea for justice, the Narendra Modi-led administration in New Delhi has requested that the trial be relocated outside Manipur. This move aims to ensure an impartial and fair trial in the case. Additionally, the government has urged the Supreme Court to ensure the trial is completed within six months to expedite justice for the victims and hold the culprits accountable.

Video Evidence and Condemnation from All Quarters

The shocking video depicts the sexual assault of two tribal women in Manipur, and a tribal organization in the state has claimed that the women were gang-raped in a field. The incident has evoked strong reactions, with demands for justice echoing from various sections of society. The public outcry underscores the urgency of addressing the issue and providing justice to the victims.

Incident Context: Clashes Between Meitei and Kuki Tribes

The sexual assault incident occurred a day after clashes between the Meitei and Kuki tribes in Manipur. The clashes were triggered by the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

The timing of the sexual assault in the aftermath of tribal conflicts has raised concerns about the safety and security of women in the region. The incident has brought the need to address underlying tensions and promote harmony among communities.

Chief Justice’s Concern and Call for Prompt Government Action

Chief Justice Chandrachud’s concern over the incident and emphasis on the government’s prompt action highlights the judiciary’s commitment to upholding justice and protecting citizens’ rights.

The court’s stance serves as a stern reminder to the government that it must act decisively to prevent such atrocities and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The judiciary’s intervention reinforces the principle of checks and balances and the responsibility of the government to safeguard its citizens.

Postponement of Hearing and CBI Probe Recommendation

The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear various pleas about ethnic violence in Manipur on July 28. However, the hearing was postponed due to the top judge’s illness, delaying the legal proceedings in the case. In the meantime, the Manipur government and the home ministry have recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident. A thorough investigation by the CBI can help unearth the truth and ensure a fair trial.

Seven Arrests Made So Far in Connection with the Incident

As the investigation progresses, law enforcement authorities have made seven arrests concerning the sexual assault incident. The arrests signify the government’s commitment to pursuing justice in the case. However, a collective responsibility remains to ensure that all those involved in the heinous act are apprehended and brought to justice.

Conclusion:

The shocking sexual assault incident in Manipur has drawn nationwide attention and condemnation. The victims’ plea for justice has reached the country’s Supreme Court, prompting a call for prompt government action and a fair trial. The incident highlights the need for better protection of women’s rights and preventing such violence in the future. As investigations continue and legal proceedings unfold, society remains hopeful that justice will prevail for the victims and their families.