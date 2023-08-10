Chinese CDC Reports: Mpox Cases Soar To 491 In July, 96% Tied To Male-to-Male Activity

(CTN NEWS) – The number of confirmed cases of Mpox in China experienced a nearly fivefold increase during July, reaching a new peak. This surge occurred despite intensified governmental endeavors to curb the transmission of this infectious disease.

In the preceding month of June, there were only 106 reported cases, as contrasted with the 491 cases in July, as reported by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Notably, all these cases involved male individuals, with 96% of them having engaged in sexual activity with other men, as indicated by the Chinese CDC.

Encouragingly, there were no instances of severe illness or fatalities resulting from Mpox, which was recently rebranded from monkeypox.

While the World Health Organization downgraded the global alert level for Mpox in May, thereby rescinding its status as a global health emergency, it also underscored the necessity for continued efforts to eradicate this occasionally lethal virus.

Chinese CDC Mobilizes Efforts to Educate Priority Groups on Mpox and Improve Testing Access

To address this, the Chinese CDC issued directives to its regional branches in late July, urging the mobilization of volunteers and social organizations to engage with “priority groups,” particularly men who have sex with men.

The aim is to educate them about Mpox and enhance their access to testing and treatment services.

The acceleration of Mpox’s spread within China appears linked to the nation’s decision to reopen its borders, marking a departure from its stringent Covid Zero policies.

Simultaneously, a government campaign to raise awareness about the disease has prompted greater numbers of at-risk individuals to seek medical assistance.

The detection of new cases among individuals arriving from abroad further compounds the situation, according to Chinese CDC experts. Notably, the virus’s covert transmission dynamics among men engaging in same-sex activities render containment efforts challenging.

In response to these developments, the initial market response in China on Thursday’s early trading was relatively subdued. Certain diagnostic technology shares experienced minor gains, while some healthcare firms faced slight declines.

During July, the provinces of Guangdong and Beijing continued to exhibit the highest concentration of Mpox cases. Notably, other regions such as Shanghai and western Sichuan province each recorded at least 25 patients diagnosed with Mpox over the course of the month.

